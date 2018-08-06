First Cricket
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
James Anderson's five-for leads the way as England pacers dismantle India on Day 2 of Lord's Test

FirstCricket Staff, Aug,11 2018
    James Anderson celebrates after taking the last wicket of the Indian innings, completing a five-for in the process. AP

    England players celebrate the dismissal of opening batsman Murali Vijay in the very first over of the Indian innings. AP

    Players run back to the pavilion as the rain gets heavier at Lord's on Day 2. AP

    The ground staff bring the covers out during a spell of rain on Day 2. AP

    Sam Curran celebrates after castling Dinesh Karthik. AP

    Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed for 18. AP




