James Anderson's five-for leads the way as England pacers dismantle India on Day 2 of Lord's Test
-
1/6
James Anderson celebrates after taking the last wicket of the Indian innings, completing a five-for in the process. AP
-
2/6
England players celebrate the dismissal of opening batsman Murali Vijay in the very first over of the Indian innings. AP
-
3/6
Players run back to the pavilion as the rain gets heavier at Lord's on Day 2. AP
-
4/6
The ground staff bring the covers out during a spell of rain on Day 2. AP
-
5/6
Sam Curran celebrates after castling Dinesh Karthik. AP
-
6/6
Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed for 18. AP