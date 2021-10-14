Firstcricket

Iyer, Tripathi guide KKR to last-gasp win over DC in Qualifier 2

Kolkata Knight Riders held their nerve after a late collapse with Rahul Tripathi sealing a three-wicket win with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin to enter the IPL final for a third time.

FirstCricket Staff October 14, 2021 00:49:49 IST
Rahul Tripathi hits the winning six off Ravichandran Ashwin in the penultimate delivery of the match. Sportzpics

Rahul Tripathi hits the winning six off Ravichandran Ashwin in the penultimate delivery of the match. Sportzpics

Varun Chakravarthy successfully appeals for LBW against Prithvi Shaw. Sportzpics

Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 30 to guide Delhi Capitals to 135/5 the side were put in to bat by Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

Venkatesh Iyer raises his bat after completing his third half-century of his debut IPL season. Sportzpics

Dinesh Karthik is clean bowled by Kagiso Rabada during KKR's chase. Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate wildly after their last-gasp three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Sportzpics

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada after their narrow loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

