Ishant Sharma snaffles five-wicket haul on Day 2 in Antigua to put India in control of first Test against West Indies
India speedster Ishant Sharma claimed his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests after registering figures of 5-42 on Day two of the first Test against West Indies in Antigua on Friday. AP
Ravindra Jadeja played a gritty knock of 58 after India started the day at 203-6. His 112-ball knock consisted of six fours and one six. AP
West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates after dismissing Rishabh Pant, who was the first to be dismissed on the day. roach finished with figures of 4-66 as India were bundled out for 297. AFP
India's Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 50th Test wicket after dismissing Darren Bravo for 18. West Indies were in trouble at 88-4 when Bravo departed. AP
Roston Chase put up some fight for West Indies after he scored 48 runs off 74 balls, with the knock consisting five fours and one six. AP
Ishant Sharma celebrates after seeing off Kemar Roach, who was the last to be dismissed on the day. West Indies reached a total of 189-8 in their first innings and were 108 runs behind. AFP
