1/6 India speedster Ishant Sharma claimed his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests after registering figures of 5-42 on Day two of the first Test against West Indies in Antigua on Friday. AP

2/6 Ravindra Jadeja played a gritty knock of 58 after India started the day at 203-6. His 112-ball knock consisted of six fours and one six. AP

3/6 West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates after dismissing Rishabh Pant, who was the first to be dismissed on the day. roach finished with figures of 4-66 as India were bundled out for 297. AFP

4/6 India's Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 50th Test wicket after dismissing Darren Bravo for 18. West Indies were in trouble at 88-4 when Bravo departed. AP

5/6 Roston Chase put up some fight for West Indies after he scored 48 runs off 74 balls, with the knock consisting five fours and one six. AP