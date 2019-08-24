First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BOT in NAM | 4th T20I Aug 23, 2019
NAM vs BOT
Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 8 Aug 23, 2019
USA vs BER
Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
IND in WI Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  • 1/6
    India speedster Ishant Sharma claimed his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests after registering figures of 5-42 on Day two of the first Test against West Indies in Antigua on Friday. AP

    India speedster Ishant Sharma claimed his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests after registering figures of 5-42 on Day two of the first Test against West Indies in Antigua on Friday. AP

  • 2/6
    Ravindra Jadeja played a gritty knock of 58 after India started the day at 203-6. His 112-ball knock consisted of six fours and one six. AP

    Ravindra Jadeja played a gritty knock of 58 after India started the day at 203-6. His 112-ball knock consisted of six fours and one six. AP

  • 3/6
    West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates after dismissing Rishabh Pant, who was the first to be dismissed on the day. roach finished with figures of 4-66 as India were bundled out for 297. AFP

    West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates after dismissing Rishabh Pant, who was the first to be dismissed on the day. roach finished with figures of 4-66 as India were bundled out for 297. AFP

  • 4/6
    India's Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 50th Test wicket after dismissing Darren Bravo for 18. West Indies were in trouble at 88-4 when Bravo departed. AP

    India's Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 50th Test wicket after dismissing Darren Bravo for 18. West Indies were in trouble at 88-4 when Bravo departed. AP

  • 5/6
    Roston Chase put up some fight for West Indies after he scored 48 runs off 74 balls, with the knock consisting five fours and one six. AP

    Roston Chase put up some fight for West Indies after he scored 48 runs off 74 balls, with the knock consisting five fours and one six. AP

  • 6/6
    Ishant Sharma celebrates after seeing off Kemar Roach, who was the last to be dismissed on the day. West Indies reached a total of 189-8 in their first innings and were 108 runs behind. AFP

    Ishant Sharma celebrates after seeing off Kemar Roach, who was the last to be dismissed on the day. West Indies reached a total of 189-8 in their first innings and were 108 runs behind. AFP




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...