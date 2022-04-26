Firstcricket

IPL 2022 Orange Cap: A look at top run-getters in the competition

FirstCricket Staff April 26, 2022 11:37:04 IST
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler celebrates after scoring his third ton of IPL 2022. Sportzpics

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler: Matches: 8, Team: Rajasthan Royals, Runs: 499, Highest: 116. (Sportzpics)

KL Rahul

KL Rahul: Matches: 8, Team: Lucknow Super Giants, Runs: 368, Highest: 103* (Sportzpics)

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya: Matches: 7, Team: Gujarat Titans, Runs: 305, Highest: 87* (Sportzpics)

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan: Matches: 8, Team: Punjab Kings, Runs: 302, Highest: 88* (Sportzpics)

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma: Matches: 8, Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Runs: 285, Highest: 75. Sportzpics

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis: Matches: 9, Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Runs: 278, Highest: 96 (Sportzpics)

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma: Matches: 8, Team: Mumbai Indians, Runs: 272, Highest: 61 (Sportzpics)

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw: Matches: 7, Team: Delhi Capitals, Runs: 254, Highest: 61. (Sportzpics)

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer: Matches: 8, Team: Kolkata Knight Riders, Runs: 248, Highest: 85. (Sportzpics)

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube: Matches: 8, Team: Chennai Super Kings, Runs: 247, Highest: 95* (Sportzpics)

Updated Date: April 28, 2022 15:55:09 IST

