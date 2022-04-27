IPL 2022: Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia help GT pull off stunning heist against SRH Needing 196 for victory, Gujarat slipped to 140-5 but Rashid (31) joined Rahul Tewatia (40) to turn the match on its head and the pair hit four sixes between them to score the 22 runs required from the final over and win by five wickets in Mumbai.