Firstcricket

IPL 2022: GT break SRH's five-match winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia fired Gujarat Titans to a dramatic victory as the duo scored 22 runs in the final over to beat SRH in match 40 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday

FirstCricket Staff April 27, 2022 23:53:25 IST
IPL 2022: GT break SRH's five-match winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia fired Gujarat Titans to a dramatic victory as the duo scored 22 runs in the final over to beat SRH in match 40 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sportzpics

IPL 2022 GT break SRHs fivematch winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia fired Gujarat Titans to a dramatic victory as the duo scored 22 runs in the final over to beat SRH in match 40 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sportzpics

IPL 2022 GT break SRHs fivematch winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11 balls) shot two sixes off the last two balls of the match to ensure Gujarat Titans' dramatic win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

IPL 2022 GT break SRHs fivematch winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Rahul Tewatia (20-ball 41) took pressure off his partner as well in an unbeaten 59-run stand by hitting four boundaries and two sixes at the death. Sportzpics

IPL 2022 GT break SRHs fivematch winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Batting, first, Abhishek Sharma's 42-ball 65 laid SRH's foundation for a big total as by the time he departed the side had already racked up 140 runs on the board in 15 overs. Sportzpics

IPL 2022 GT break SRHs fivematch winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Aiden Markram also chipped in with a crucial half century, laced with three sixes, that kept SRH scoreboard moving after Sharma's departure. Sportzpics

IPL 2022 GT break SRHs fivematch winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Mohammed Shami was the most effective bowler for Gujarat Giants as he scalped three wickets for 39 runs, including the wicket of SRH captain Kane Williamson. Sportzpics

IPL 2022 GT break SRHs fivematch winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Shashank Singh's 6-ball 25, including three sixes, down the order also came handy as it ensured SRH in putting up a strong total by the end of their 20 overs. Sportzpics

IPL 2022 GT break SRHs fivematch winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Chasing the total, Wriddhiman Saha (left) and Shubman Gill gave Gujarat Lions a flying start in the chase by adding 69 runs for the first wicket. Sportzpics

IPL 2022 GT break SRHs fivematch winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Wriddhiman went on to score a crucial 69 while hitting 11 fours and a six to take SRH past 120 by the 13th over. Sportzpics

IPL 2022 GT break SRHs fivematch winning streak with a stunning win in thriller at Wankhede

Umran Malik was relentless in his effort to keep SRH in the game as he picked five top-order wickets despite no backing from SRH bowlers from the other end. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 28, 2022 15:17:32 IST

TAGS:

also read

Live Score| IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: Tewatia, Rashid Khan help GT win thriller
First Cricket News

Live Score| IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: Tewatia, Rashid Khan help GT win thriller

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live update, IPL 2022 Live Score, watch Cricket Live score Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on online and watch on TV: What a match this. Tewatia and Rashid Khan got together at 140/5 with 56 needed off 4 overs and they pulled off a stunning chase.

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans players have a lot of self-belief, says skipper Hardik Pandya
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans players have a lot of self-belief, says skipper Hardik Pandya

Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped Gujarat Tians make 56 off the last four overs as they won by five wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Watch: Muttiah Muralitharan loses his cool after Rashid Khan smacks Jansen for towering sixes
First Cricket News

Watch: Muttiah Muralitharan loses his cool after Rashid Khan smacks Jansen for towering sixes

Muttiah Muralitharan was left frustrated in the dugout as Gujarat Titans clinched a last-ball win over his Sunrisers Hyderabad side in the IPL.