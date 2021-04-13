IPL 2021: Skipper Sanju Samson stars with valiant ton but RR suffer four-run loss against PBKS in thrilling clash

IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals Preview: Focus on Sanju Samson's leadership, Jofra Archer's fitness as RR seek fresh start Even as Archer’s temporary absence appears to dim their bowling attack, RR have Morris, and a few decent backup options. And while Morris, Stokes, and Buttler form an enviable three of the four overseas picks, they would be better served if their Indian contingent steps up on a consistent basis.