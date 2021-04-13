Firstcricket

IPL 2021: Skipper Sanju Samson stars with valiant ton but RR suffer four-run loss against PBKS in thrilling clash

Here are the best moments from Punjab Kings' thrilling four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of IPL 2021.

FirstCricket Staff April 13, 2021 15:33:23 IST
IPL 2021: Skipper Sanju Samson stars with valiant ton but RR suffer four-run loss against PBKS in thrilling clash

Skipper Sanju Samson’s brilliant ton (119 off 63 balls) went in vain as Rajasthan Royals suffered a four-run defeat in a thrilling contest against Punjab Kings. Notably, Samson became the first player to score a century on captaincy debut in IPL history. Sportzpics

IPL 2021 Skipper Sanju Samson stars with valiant ton but RR suffer fourrun loss against PBKS in thrilling clash

Shivam Dube, RR’s latest acquisition, struck 23 off 15 and forged a 53-run stand with Samson for the fourth wicket. There were also handy contributions from Jos Buttler (25 off 13) and Riyan Parag (25 off 11) which powered RR close to PBKS’ massive target of 222. Sportzpics

IPL 2021 Skipper Sanju Samson stars with valiant ton but RR suffer fourrun loss against PBKS in thrilling clash

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, defended 13 runs in the last over, finishing with figures of 3/35 in the match. Sportzpics

IPL 2021 Skipper Sanju Samson stars with valiant ton but RR suffer fourrun loss against PBKS in thrilling clash

Arshdeep was ably assisted by Mohammed Shami, who ended with figures of 33/2. Shami picked up the key wickets of Riyan Parag, who was looking dangerous, and Ben Stokes. Sportzpics

IPL 2021 Skipper Sanju Samson stars with valiant ton but RR suffer fourrun loss against PBKS in thrilling clash

Earlier, after being asked to bat, PBKS skipper KL Rahul starred with the bat, striking 91 off 50. He struck seven fours and five sixes in his knock. Sportzpics

IPL 2021 Skipper Sanju Samson stars with valiant ton but RR suffer fourrun loss against PBKS in thrilling clash

Deepak Hooda, who came out all guns blazing, scored 64 off just 28 balls and his 105-run third wicket stand with Rahul was pivotal in helping PBKS post a total in excess of 200. Hooda’s knock was laced with six sixes and four fours. Sportzpics

IPL 2021 Skipper Sanju Samson stars with valiant ton but RR suffer fourrun loss against PBKS in thrilling clash

For RR, debutant Chetan Sakariya was the pick of the bowlers. He bowled 13 dots and picked up three wickets, while conceding 7.75 runs per over. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 13, 2021 15:35:41 IST

TAGS:

also read

IPL 2021: It's been said before, felt before but is this, finally, the year of Sanju Samson?
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: It's been said before, felt before but is this, finally, the year of Sanju Samson?

Samson is also infamous, till date, for following up his big scores with periods of absence; the Sharjah start last year was the first instance of Samson posting back-to-back 50+ scores in the same IPL season.

IPL 2021: Open to batting at any spot, looking for some extra tips from Kumar Sangakkara, says RR's Shivam Dube
Sports

IPL 2021: Open to batting at any spot, looking for some extra tips from Kumar Sangakkara, says RR's Shivam Dube

Dube, who has featured in one ODI and nine T20s for India, was brought by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 4.40 crores during the IPL auction in February.

IPL 2021: 'Plan was to feed them wide balls' — Arshdeep Singh on PBKS' death-bowling plan against RR
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: 'Plan was to feed them wide balls' — Arshdeep Singh on PBKS' death-bowling plan against RR

Arshdeep Singh defended 13 runs in the last over as Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by four runs.