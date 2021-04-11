Firstcricket

IPL 2021 photos: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw's big-hitting partnership sees Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings

Shikhar Dhawan and Prthvi Shaw led Delhi Capitals to an impressive seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season.

FirstCricket Staff April 11, 2021 13:04:03 IST
Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals and Shikhar Dhawan led Delhi to an impressive win over Chennai Super Kings in their opening match of the campaign. SportzPics

Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals and Shikhar Dhawan led Delhi to an impressive 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their opening match of the campaign. Dhawan won Player of the Match for his impressive knock of 85 in 54 balls. SportzPics

Chennai Super Kings began the game poorly, losing two wickets early on, but some excellent work from Suresh Raina, who was making his IPL return after missing the last season, meant that CSK eventually put up a total of 188/7. SportzPics

Chris Woakes was Delhi Capitals' best bowler, taking 2/18 and he also got Suresh Raina run out. Avesh Khan also enjoyed a decent night out, picking up two wickets and giving away 23 runs. SportzPics

Chasing down a target of 189, Prithvi Shaw managed to put the poor performances of last season behind him, scoring 72 in a 138-run opening partnership with Shikhar Dhawan. SportzPics

Chennai Super Kings' bowlers endured a torrid evening, but Shardul Thakur managed to bag a couple of wickets for himself, including the crucial one of Shikhar Dhawan. He did get hit for 53 runs in his three overs and four balls though, so it wasn't exactly a night to remember. SportzPics

Rishabh Pant, who was playing his first match as Delhi Capitals captain in the absence of the injured Shreyas Iyer, managed to successfully lead his team over the finishing line with a composed and steady innings, brief as it was. SportzPics

Updated Date: April 11, 2021 13:04:03 IST

