Highlights DC vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 22, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Mohammed Siraj is handed the ball for the final over, and keeps a tight leash early on, restricting Pant and Hetymer to a single off the first two, followed by a dot. Pant collects a brace off the fourth to bring up his half-century. Left with 10 off the last two, Pant only manages to collect back-to-back boundaries as Siraj doesn’t give him the room to go for a maximum. RCB win by 1 run as Pant and Hetmyer fail to guide their team home despite both remaining unbeaten after having brought up their fifties. What a thriller we’ve been treated to this evening!