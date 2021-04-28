Firstcricket

IPL 2021 photos: Scintillating AB de Villiers, bowlers save the day as RCB edge DC in last-ball thriller

Check out photos from Match 22 of IPL 2021 between RCB and DC in Ahmedabad.

FirstCricket Staff April 28, 2021 14:20:33 IST
AB de Villiers turned out to be Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) saviour on Tuesday as his 42-ball 75, coupled with impressive bowling at the death powered his team to a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 22 of IPL 2021 at Ahmedabad. Sportzpics

DC won the toss and put RCB to bat first. They lost skipper Virat Kohli (12) and Devdutt Padikkal (17) within the first five overs. Sportzpics

Rajat Patidar played his part with a 22-ball 31, which consisted of two sixes. Sportzpics

Economically, Avesh Khan was the most impressive bowler for DC with figures of 1/24 off four overs. However, later on, Rishabh Pant's move to send Marcus Stoinis for the last over of the innings backfired as RCB managed 23 runs off the last six balls to finish at 171-5. Sportzpics

Chasing 172, Shimron Hetmyer (53*) and Rishabh Pant (58*) were left heartbroken as their efforts went in vain, collapsing to RCB by just one run. Barring these two, it was a disappointing batting effort from DC as they took the chase deep into the game only to falter in the end.

Harshal Patel was the top wicket-taker yet again with figures of 2/37. RCB went to the top of the points table yet again, eclipsing CSK. Sportzpics

 

