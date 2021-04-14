Firstcricket

IPL 2021 photos: Rahul Chahar runs riot with four-wicket haul as MI down KKR for first win

Check out photos from the fifth match of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

FirstCricket Staff April 14, 2021 11:29:59 IST
Mumbai Indians' Rahul Chahar stole the show on Tuesday as the defending champions handed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a heavy defeat by 10 runs in match five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Chennai. Sportzpics

KKR won the toss and asked MI to bat first. After losing Quinton de Kock early, Suryakumar Yadav (in photo) and Rohit Sharma forged a 76-run stand which helped MI take their total to 152. Sportzpics

Andre Russell ran riot with a five wicket haul after Mumbai got off to a strong start. He finished with figures of 5/15 from two overs. Sportzpics

In reply, Nitish Rana (57) and Shubman Gill (33) forged a 72-run stand for the first wicket, but lost their way later on with a flurry of wickets. Sportzpics

Nitish Rana scored 57 but his dismissal in the 15th over led his team's downfall from 122-4 to 142-7 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

 

