IPL 2021 photos: Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 70 sees MI topple RR; Prithvi Shaw's 82 helps DC decimate KKR

Check out photos from Thursday's double-header, as MI and DC registered wins over RR and KKR respectively.

FirstCricket Staff April 30, 2021 16:13:01 IST
Prithvi Shaw was named Man of the Match for his 41-ball 82. He even decimated Shivam Mavi in the first over, scoring a four in each of the ball in that over to total 24 runs. Sportzpics

In the first match of the double-header in IPL 2021 on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. Having lost the toss, RR were put into bat first. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal built a 66-run stand for the first wicket before the former was dismissed for 41. Sportzpics

Rahul Chahar claimed the wickets of both the openers despite the Royals looking primed for a big total. Sportzpics

Skipper Sanju Samson, who has had mixed outings ever since his century in RR's first game, once again scored 42 for the second consecutive game, this time being dismissed by Trent Boult in the 18th over. RR went onto post 171-4 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

Quinton de Kock anchored MI's run -chase, scoring an unbeaten 70 off just fifty balls with nine deliveries to spare. Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 16 at the other end. Sportzpics

In the evening's second match, Delhi Capitals (DC) decimated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore at 10 points. KKR were desperate for another win but was not meant to be, as a large part of the batting lineup disappointed yet again. Sportzpics

After Axar Patel got rid of Nitish Rana (15), Shubman Gill put up a fight with a 38-ball 43. He eventually collapsed to Steve Smith at long on, being dismissed by Avesh Khan in the 14th over. His and Andre Russell's (45*) efforts took a struggling KKR to 154-6. Sportzpics

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got DC off to a blistering start with an opening stand of 132, before the latter was dismissed for 46. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 30, 2021 16:13:01 IST

