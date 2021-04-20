IPL 2021 photos: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja spin CSK to victory over RR on bowlers' night out

Highlights, CSK vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 12, Full Cricket Score: Moeen, Jadeja guide Chennai to massive 45-run win IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR): Shardul Thakur gets to bowl the final over and Unadkat's thick edge flies over short third for a boundary on the first ball! A couple of wides follow, before Jadeja somehow takes yet another catch at sweeper. He's been just about everywhere tonight. Rajasthan Royals will need to reevaluate their batting lineup following tonight's display. Manan Vohra and Sanju Samson in particular were poor. Chennai ease to a win, and much of that is down to some excellent bowling.