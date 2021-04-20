Firstcricket

IPL 2021 photos: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja spin CSK to victory over RR on bowlers' night out

Check out photos from Match 12 of IPL 2021 between CSK and RR.

FirstCricket Staff April 20, 2021 14:05:23 IST
Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/7 from just three overs. Sportzpics

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their second win in three matches as they outplayed Rajasthan Royals in Match 12 of IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. They eventually climbed to second spot with four points, behind the unbeaten leaders Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Sportzpics

RR won the toss and opted to bowl. Mustafizur Rahman removed Ruturaj Gaikwad (10) early in the CSK innings. Sportzpics

Faf du Plessis was CSK's top-scorer with 33 runs, as the former champions finished at 188-9 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

Chetan Sakariya was instrumental for RR, with figures of 3/36. He claimed the wickets of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

Almost all of the Rajasthan batsmen failed to get off to a flyer despite starts, but Jos Buttler gave in a fight early on with a knock of 49. He was eventually dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja in the 12th over. Sportzpics

 

