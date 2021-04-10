Firstcricket

IPL 2021 photos: Harshal Patel's five-for, AB de Villiers' 48 prove too strong for MI as RCB win opener

Check out photos from the first match of IPL 2021 between MI and RCB

FirstCricket Staff April 10, 2021 12:20:50 IST
AB De Villiers was the star of the RCB chase with a 27-ball 48, which consisted of four fors and two sixes. Earlier, Virat Kohli made 33 while Glenn Maxwell returned to form in the IPL with a 28-ball 39. IPL Media

Harshal Patel starred with an epic spell of five for 27 as Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed Mumbai Indians by two wickets. IPL Media

Virat Kohli won the toss and RCB opted to bowl first. After losing Rohit Sharma early, Chris Lynn made a 35-ball 49 to set the platform to a challenging total. IPL Media

Suryakumar Yadav followed it up with a 23-ball 31 as MI finished their innings at 159-9. IPL Media

AB De Villiers was the star of the RCB chase with a 27-ball 48, which consisted of four fours and two sixes. Earlier, Virat Kohli made 33 while Glenn Maxwell returned to form in the IPL with a 28-ball 39. IPL Media

Despite picking up just one wicket, Krunal Pandya was MI's most economical bowler (6.20). He finished with figures of 1/25 from four overs. IPL Media

