IPL 2021 photos: Glenn Maxwell's blistering 59, effective death bowling headline RCB's last-gasp win over SRH
Check out photos from Match six of IPL 2021 between SRH and RCB.
IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): RCB have won this coming from the back. They beat SRH by 6 runs. Climb to the top of table. Two wins in two games for them. And two losses in two games for Hyderabad who were ahead in the contest till the 16th over. The second time out of the innings changed everything, for the worse of Hyderabad and for the good of Bangalore. They kept on losing wickets and none of their middle order batsmen showed maturity and nerves to finish the game for the side. Warner must be a upset man.
