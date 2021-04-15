Firstcricket

IPL 2021 photos: Glenn Maxwell's blistering 59, effective death bowling headline RCB's last-gasp win over SRH

Check out photos from Match six of IPL 2021 between SRH and RCB.

April 15, 2021
SRH won the toss and asked RCB to bat first. They lost Devdutt Padikkal and Shahbaz Ahmed within the first seven overs but Glenn Maxwell (59) played a valiant knock to take Bangalore to 149-8. Sportzpics

In yet another thrilling finale, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) edged Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six runs in match six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Sportzpics

SRH won the toss and asked RCB to bat first. They lost Devdutt Padikkal and Shahbaz Ahmed within the first seven overs but Glenn Maxwell (59) played a valiant knock to take Bangalore to 149-8. Sportzpics

Jason Holder was the pick of Hyderabad's bowlers with three crucial wickets. He removed Virat Kohli (33), Glenn Maxwell (59) and Kyle Jamieson (12). Sportzpics

Chasing 150, SRH seemed as if they were too dependent on skipper David Warner (54). Only Manish Pandey (38) had a better outing apart from Warner with all the other batsmen failing to get going. Sportzpics

Harshal Patel was once again influential for RCB at the death overs with wickets of Vijay Shankar and Shahbaz Nadeem towards the end of SRH run-chase. Harshal finished with figures of 2025 (4 overs) as RCB cruised to their second consecutive win ion IPL 2021. Sportzpics

