IPL 2021 photos: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad revel in CSK's comfortable seven-wicket win over SRH
Check out photos from Match 23 of IPL 2021 between CSK and SRH in New Delhi.
undefined
also read
IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow says ‘carelessness’ reason behind poor start, ‘over the moon’ to star in SRH’s first win of season
Bairstow was pleased to finally take the team home after scoring an unbeaten 56-ball 63 in their nine-wicket win against Punjab Kings
IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, and Kane Williamson show there is room for silken touch in T20 power game
The CSK vs SRH game showed that T20 cricket also has a place for batsmen who are purists first. Time and again we have seen the worth of batsmen whose game is built on proper technique and a solid foundation.
IPL 2021: SRH's underperforming middle order in focus as they take on in-form CSK
CSK had an underwhelming 2020 season but the team, packed with seasoned players, is now displaying the efficiency it is known for.