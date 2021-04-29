Firstcricket

IPL 2021 photos: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad revel in CSK's comfortable seven-wicket win over SRH

Check out photos from Match 23 of IPL 2021 between CSK and SRH in New Delhi.

FirstCricket Staff April 29, 2021 13:07:45 IST
Openers Faf du Plessis (56) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (75) starred as Chennai Super Kings continued their winning momentum with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 23 of IPL 2021 at New Delhi on Wednesday. The defeat left SRH at the bottom of the table with just two points. Sportzpics

SRH won the toss and opted to bat but Sam Curran got rid of his England teammate Jonny Bairstow (7) early. Sportzpics

David Warner (57) and Manish Pandey (61) got them off to a great start despite losing Jonny Bairstow early, as the duo forged a 106-run stand for the second wicket. Sportzpics

While Manish Pandey (in picture) slammed 61 runs off just 46 balls, David Warner endured a slow-paced innings, taking 55 balls to score 57. Nevertheless, Hyderabad managed to put up 171-3 on the board. Sportzpics

Moeen Ali missed the game against RCB due to an injury but his comeback against Hyderabad wasn't smooth either, scoring just 15 runs off eight balls. Sportzpics

By the time du Plessis was dismissed in the 15th over, victory was already in sight for CSK, who needed 24 off 30 balls. Ravindra Jadeja (7*) and Suresh Raina (17*) then made light work of the chase as they sealed the match within the next 21 balls. Sportzpics

 

Updated Date: April 29, 2021 13:07:45 IST

