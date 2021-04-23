Firstcricket

IPL 2021 Photos: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to massive win

Check out photos from match 16 of IPL 2021 between RR and RCB which was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

FirstCricket Staff April 23, 2021 17:54:31 IST
Devdutt Padikkal scored a century as Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their impressive winning streak with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. Photo by Arjun Singh/ Sportzpics for IPL

Devdutt Padikkal scored a century as Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their impressive winning streak with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. Photo by Arjun Singh/ Sportzpics for IPL

RR began on a disappointing note, with both openers only getting single digit scores. Sanju Samson only managed 21 runs, while David Miller went for a duck. Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets, including those of Jos Buttler and David Miller. Photo by Deepak Malik/ Sportzpics for IPL

Shivam Dube top-scored for RR, with an innings of 46. Photo by Rahul Gulati/ Sportzpics for IPL

Harshal Patel also picked up three wickets, continuing his good form this season. Photo by Deepak Malik/ Sportzpics for IPL

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal helped Royal Challengers Bangalore chase down a target of 178 with an impressive opening stand of 181 runs, thus beating RR by a massive margin.
Photo by Arjun Singh/ Sportzpics for IPL

Updated Date: April 23, 2021 17:54:31 IST

