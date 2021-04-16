IPL 2021 photos: David Miller, Chris Morris showcase resilience as RR have last laugh over DC
Check out photos from Match seven of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.
also read
First Cricket News
IPL 2021: From Chris Gayle to Ben Stokes, five impact players to watch out in tournament
Here are five stars who could be key in stopping Mumbai Indians winning for a third straight year
First Cricket News
IPL 2021: Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris star as RR beat DC by three wickets, claim first win of season
Unadkat took three wickets for 15 runs to restrict the Capitals to 147 for eight before Miller (62) and Morris (36 not out) helped guide the Royals to their first win of the season
First Cricket News
IPL 2021: RR's Jaydev Unadkat says it was satisfying to execute Prithvi Shaw's well-planned dismissal
With some swing on offer Shaw tried to cart one outside the off-stump towards deep mid-wicket but the outside edge flew to David Miller at backward point.