Firstcricket

IPL 2021 photos: David Miller, Chris Morris showcase resilience as RR have last laugh over DC

Check out photos from Match seven of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

FirstCricket Staff April 16, 2021 12:38:57 IST
IPL 2021 photos: David Miller, Chris Morris showcase resilience as RR have last laugh over DC

Chris Morris (in picture) and David Miller showcased resilience as Rajasthan Royals (RR) eked out a thrilling three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday. Sportzpics

IPL 2021 photos David Miller Chris Morris showcase resilience as RR have last laugh over DC

Chris Morris (in picture) and David Miller showcased resilience as Rajasthan Royals (RR) eked out a thrilling three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday. Sportzpics

IPL 2021 photos David Miller Chris Morris showcase resilience as RR have last laugh over DC

Jaydev Unadkat struck very soon for RR after asking DC to bat first, removing Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane inside the powerplay overs to leave Delhi reeling at 36-3. Sportzpics

IPL 2021 photos David Miller Chris Morris showcase resilience as RR have last laugh over DC

Rishabh Pant then came to DC's rescue with a 32-ball knock of 51, before he was run-out by Riyan Parag in the 13th over. Sportzpics

IPL 2021 photos David Miller Chris Morris showcase resilience as RR have last laugh over DC

Cameos from Tom Curran (in picture, 321 runs off 16 balls) and Lalit Yadav (20 off 24) later ensured that DC would put up a respectable total of 147-8. Sportzpics

IPL 2021 photos David Miller Chris Morris showcase resilience as RR have last laugh over DC

The Capitals got off to a dream start during the Royals' reply, with Chris Woakes getting rid of openers Manan Vohra and Jos Buttler. At one stage, RR too, were reeling at 42-5 in the 10th over. Sportzpics

IPL 2021 photos David Miller Chris Morris showcase resilience as RR have last laugh over DC

With the top and middle-order crumbling, David Miller saved the day for RR, with a 43-ball 62. His knock consisted of seven fours and two sixes as the inaugural champions opened their account with their first win of the ongoing campaign. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 16, 2021 12:38:57 IST

TAGS:

also read

IPL 2021: From Chris Gayle to Ben Stokes, five impact players to watch out in tournament
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: From Chris Gayle to Ben Stokes, five impact players to watch out in tournament

Here are five stars who could be key in stopping Mumbai Indians winning for a third straight year

IPL 2021: Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris star as RR beat DC by three wickets, claim first win of season
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris star as RR beat DC by three wickets, claim first win of season

Unadkat took three wickets for 15 runs to restrict the Capitals to 147 for eight before Miller (62) and Morris (36 not out) helped guide the Royals to their first win of the season

IPL 2021: RR's Jaydev Unadkat says it was satisfying to execute Prithvi Shaw's well-planned dismissal
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: RR's Jaydev Unadkat says it was satisfying to execute Prithvi Shaw's well-planned dismissal

With some swing on offer Shaw tried to cart one outside the off-stump towards deep mid-wicket but the outside edge flew to David Miller at backward point.