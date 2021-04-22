Firstcricket

IPL 2021 Photos: Andre Russell, Pat Cummins' blistering half-centuries in vain as CSK beat KKR

Check out photos from match 15 of IPL 2021 between KKR and CSK which was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

FirstCricket Staff April 22, 2021 15:17:14 IST
IPL 2021 Photos: Andre Russell, Pat Cummins' blistering half-centuries in vain as CSK beat KKR

Chennai Super Kings were led to an 18-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders by Faf du Plessis, whose excellent innings of 95 not out helped them amass a total of 220. Photo by Deepak Malik/ Sportzpics for IPL

IPL 2021 Photos Andre Russell Pat Cummins blistering halfcenturies in vain as CSK beat KKR

Chennai Super Kings were led to an 18-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders by Faf du Plessis, whose excellent innings of 95 not out helped them amass a total of 220. Photo by Deepak Malik/ Sportzpics for IPL

IPL 2021 Photos Andre Russell Pat Cummins blistering halfcenturies in vain as CSK beat KKR

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis put CSK in an excellent position with their opening partnership of 115 runs. Photo by Deepak Malik/ Sportzpics for IPL

IPL 2021 Photos Andre Russell Pat Cummins blistering halfcenturies in vain as CSK beat KKR

KKR's bowlers were largely ineffective against CSK, with only Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell managing to pick up a wicket. Photo by Deepak Malik/ Sportzpics for IPL

IPL 2021 Photos Andre Russell Pat Cummins blistering halfcenturies in vain as CSK beat KKR

Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik helped bring KKR back into the contest with a partnership of 81, in which Russell hit a half-century in just 21 balls. Photo by Rahul Gulati/ Sportzpics for IPL

IPL 2021 Photos Andre Russell Pat Cummins blistering halfcenturies in vain as CSK beat KKR

Pat Cummins then hit another impressive half-century after Russell departed, including an over in which he scored 30 runs. Cummins ended the night without losing his wicket, but could not do enough to get KKR to victory. Photo by Deepak Malik/ Sportzpics for IPL

undefined

Updated Date: April 22, 2021 15:17:14 IST

TAGS:

also read

IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar's dream spell seals Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket win over Punjab Kings
First Cricket Photos

IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar's dream spell seals Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Here are the best photos from CSK's win over PBKS in Match 8 of the IPL 2021.

IPL 2021: Shubman Gill 'wants to take the game on,' says Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Shubman Gill 'wants to take the game on,' says Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins

"He's good, he's young. He wants to take the game on and is really relaxed," the star Aussie pacer said in an Instagram live by KKR in the build-up to their opening IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

IPL 2021: In search of first win, CSK seek an improved bowling effort against formidable PBKS
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: In search of first win, CSK seek an improved bowling effort against formidable PBKS

The likes of Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Jadeja and Moeen Ali all went for big runs and looked rusty.