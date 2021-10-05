Firstcricket

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians score big win over Rajasthan Royals, stay alive in race for playoffs

Here are the best photos from the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah

FirstCricket Staff October 05, 2021 23:54:14 IST
Mumbai Indians ensured they push their net run-rate up with a big win over Rajasthan Royals. Chasing a small target of 91, Mumbai finished the game in just 8.2 overs. Sportzpics

Rajasthan was sent to bat first and they struggled to get going. They kept losing wickets in regular intervals of time. Jimmy Neesham ended up taking three wickets for just 12 runs in his spell. Sportzpics

Nathan Coulter-Nile was also impressive with the ball. He picked four wickets and gave away just 14 runs. Sportzpics

Rajasthan's best partnership was for the first wicket. In the end, they could only score 90 for the loss of nine wickets. Sportzpics

Ishan Kishan justified his selection on Tuesday and he regained his lost form. He smashed 50 in just 25 ball, including five fours and three sixes. Sportzpics

With the win, Mumbai moved to fifth spot with 12 points to their name. But they are behind KKR on the net run-rate so they need another big victory in their final match to book a spot in the playoffs. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 05, 2021 23:54:14 IST

