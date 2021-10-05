IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians score big win over Rajasthan Royals, stay alive in race for playoffs
Here are the best photos from the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah
DC reclaim top spot after bowlers help secure 33-run victory over RR
Here are the best photos from IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: MI move to fifth with win over RR
Check out the updated IPL 2021 points table, Orange Cap leader and Purple Cap leader.
IPL 2021: Learnt a lot while touring Australia as net bowler, says RR pacer Kartik Tyagi
Tyagi defended four runs in the final over to guide his side to a famous win over Punjab Kings in the IPL on Tuesday.