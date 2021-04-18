IPL 2021: MI's Rahul Chahar, Kieron Pollard shine as SRH suffer third consecutive defeat
Catch the best moments from MI's 13-run win over SRH in Match 9 of IPL 2021.
IPL 2021: With no glaring weakness, Mumbai Indians favourites for unprecedented hattrick
Mumbai Indians have a powerful squad. An even stronger core and no glaring weaknesses. An unprecedented hattrick of titles is a strong possibility as they head into the 14th edition of the league.
IPL 2021: SRH mentor VVS Laxman says their batsmen failed to rotate strike in loss against MI
Chasing a modest 151-run target, SRH could manage only 137 in 19.4 overs as their batsmen struggled to score runs in the middle overs.