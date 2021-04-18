Firstcricket

IPL 2021: MI's Rahul Chahar, Kieron Pollard shine as SRH suffer third consecutive defeat

Catch the best moments from MI's 13-run win over SRH in Match 9 of IPL 2021.

FirstCricket Staff April 18, 2021 15:14:17 IST
Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar continued his good form, finishing with figures of 3/19, as Mumbai Indians claimed a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Sportzpics

Chahar was ably assisted by Kiwi speedster Trent Boult, who picked up three wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, had an economy of 3.50 and was the least costly among the MI bowlers. Sportzpics

For SRH, Jonny Bairstow shone with the bat, top-scoring with a 22-ball 43. The English batsman’s knock was laced with four sixes and three fours. Sportzpics

Bairstow forged a 67-run opening stand with David Warner, who scored 36. Warner had smacked two sixes and and as many fours but had to depart, courtesy a brilliant direct hit from Hardik Pandya. The remaining SRH batsmen, barring Vijay Shankar (28), failed to make any noteworthy contribution after the openers were dimissed. Sportzpics

Earlier, after winning the toss, MI finished with 150/5 from their quota of 20 overs. Kieron Pollard’s late flourish (35 off 22) was pivotal in helping the franchise post a respectable total on the board. The West Indian hammered three sixes and a maximum in his knock. Sportzpics

Just like the SRH openers, Quinton de Kock (40 off 39 balls) and Rohit Sharma (32 off 25) provided MI with a good start, forging a 55-run partnership. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 18, 2021 15:21:10 IST

