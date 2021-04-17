Firstcricket

IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar's dream spell seals Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Here are the best photos from CSK's win over PBKS in Match 8 of the IPL 2021.

FirstCricket Staff April 17, 2021 14:31:14 IST
Chennai Super Kings’ Deepak Chahar ran through the Punjab Kings batting line up, finishing with superb figures of 4/13, including 18 dot balls, to lead his side to a comfortable six-wicket win. The seamer was also adjudged the Man of the Match. Sportzpics

PBKS struggled to get going right from the word go, posting a meagre 106/8 after being asked to bat. But Shahrukh Khan, gave a glimpse of his potential, top-scoring with a 36-ball 47, a knock laced with two sixes and four fours. Sportzpics

In reply, Moeen Ali shone with the bat, scoring 46 off 31 as Chennai got home in 15.4 overs. The left-hander’s knock was fluent in his strokeplay and also chipped in with the ball, picking up one wicket. Sportzpics

Moeen was assisted by opener Faf du Plessis, who stayed unbeaten on 36. The South African struck three fours and a six in his knock. Sportzpics

Chennai lost four wickets in their chase and two of them were picked up by Mohammed Shami. The seamer bowled 11 dots and had an economy rate of 5.25. Sportzpics

Arshdeep Singh and Murugan Ashwin scalped one wicket apiece, but the left-arm seamer, with an economy of 3.50, was the least expensive among the Punjab bowlers. Sportzpics

