IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal turns game on head, Devdutt Padikkal shines on debut as RCB defeat SRH
Check out the best photos as RCB opened their IPL campaign with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
1/6
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal raises his bat after scoring his maiden IPL fifty. The cricketer from Kerala impressed on his IPL debut as RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in Dubai on Monday to open their Indian Premier League campaign in style. Sportzpics
2/6
SRH won the toss and asked RCB to bat. Padikkal enjoyed a 90-run opening stand with Australia's Aaron Finch, before the former was dismissed by Vijay Shankar for 56. Sportzpics
3/6
AB de Villiers celebrates scoring his half-century. The South African could only build a 33-run stand for the third wicket with Kohli before the skipper was dismissed for a rare low score of 14. However, fifties from Padikkal and de Villiers later led the Bangalore franchise to 163-5 Sportzpics
4/6
Abhishek Sharma finished with figures of 1/16 from two overs, becoming SRH's most-economical bowler among those who took wickets. And Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not get any wicket, the senior India bowler registered respectable figures of 0/25 from four overs. Sportzpics
5/6
Jonny's Bairstow's knock of 61 went in vain, and as many as eight SRH batsmen were dismissed in single figures. Bairstow's display was the only positive for the Hyderabad team throughout the match. Sportzpics
6/6
Yuzvendra Chahal displayed his wrist spin magic, and was declared Man of the Match for his figures of 3/18 from four overs, at an economy rate of just 4.50. Sportzpics