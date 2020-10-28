Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha roars back to form, Rashid Khan spins magic yet again as SRH pummel DC

Check out photos from Match 47 of IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

FirstCricket Staff October 28, 2020 13:33:10 IST
IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha roars back to form, Rashid Khan spins magic yet again as SRH pummel DC
IPL 2020 Wriddhiman Saha roars back to form Rashid Khan spins magic yet again as SRH pummel DC

Wriddhiman Saha roared back to form in just his second match of IPL 2020 as Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in the 48th match of the tournament in Dubai on Tuesday. In a surprise move, Saha replaced Jonny Bairstow in the playing XI and opened the innings with skipper David Warner. Saha scored a blistering 87 runs off just 45 deliveries. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Wriddhiman Saha roars back to form Rashid Khan spins magic yet again as SRH pummel DC

DC won the toss and opted to bowl, but their decision to do so quickly backfired as Warner and Saha forged a 107-run stand for the first wicket. Warner scored 66 runs on what was his 34th birthday. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Wriddhiman Saha roars back to form Rashid Khan spins magic yet again as SRH pummel DC

The Capitals' bowlers had an off day with R Ashwin being one of the only two bowlers to scalp wickets. He broke the Warner-Saha partnership in the 10th over, while Anrich Nortje removed Saha five overs later. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Wriddhiman Saha roars back to form Rashid Khan spins magic yet again as SRH pummel DC

Kagiso Rabada endured figures of 0/54 in four overs. This was for the first time in 25 IPL matches that he went wicketless, with the last instance coming back in 2017. SRH powered themselves to a mammoth total of 219-2. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Wriddhiman Saha roars back to form Rashid Khan spins magic yet again as SRH pummel DC

DC batsmen showcased an unimpressive performance, with Rishabh Pant top-scoring with 36 runs. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Wriddhiman Saha roars back to form Rashid Khan spins magic yet again as SRH pummel DC

Rashid Khan spun his magic yet again, with impressive figures of 3/7 in just four overs. The win over DC took SRH to sixth place with 10 points and two matches left to play. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 28, 2020 13:33:10 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC; KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen
First Cricket Photos

IPL 2020: Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC; KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen

Check out photos from Saturday's IPL 2020 double-header as KKR and KXIP registered victories over DC and SRH respectively.

IPL 2020: 'Thoroughly enjoyed watching', Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri praise Wriddhiman Saha's knock against DC
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: 'Thoroughly enjoyed watching', Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri praise Wriddhiman Saha's knock against DC

Saha smashed 12 fours and two sixes for SRH in their 88-run victory over Delhi Capitals, showing his hitting skills which have largely gone unnoticed over the years.

IPL 2020 playoff qualification scenarios: What KXIP, RR, KKR and the rest have to do to make the playoffs
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 playoff qualification scenarios: What KXIP, RR, KKR and the rest have to do to make the playoffs

Here are different permutations and combinations which will help you know what teams need to do to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.