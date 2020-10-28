IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha roars back to form, Rashid Khan spins magic yet again as SRH pummel DC

IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs DC Match, Full Cricket Score: Rashid Khan's magical spell powers Hyderabad to 88-run win over Delhi Natarajan to bowl his final over, and with Deshpande and Nortje at the crease, he'll be looking for an easy wicket. His over starts with a single, before Deshpande hammers a boundary over him, straight down the pitch. Natarajan does get his wicket though, with Nortje's miscued shot soaring into the air and falling into the welcoming hands of Garg. It's a good catch, that ball was really moving around. DC are done here, stick a fork in them. SRH, on the other hand, will take great heart from this imperious performance. They came into this match struggling, but their response has been wonderful. There's still a way to go if they are to secure a playoff spot, but for now, they'll celebrate having won by 88 runs, a massive margin.