IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal star in RCB's win over RR; DC get the better of KKR

Check out photos from the first double-header of IPL 2020 as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals clinched victories.

FirstCricket Staff October 04, 2020 14:03:38 IST
Virat Kohli was back to his best as he led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a dominant eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the first day match of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Kohli scored an unbeaten 72, and built a 99-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (63). Sportzpics

Mahipal Lomror showcased a gritty performance but missed out on a half-century as he was dismissed for 47 by Yuzvendra Chahal. Sportzpics

Chahal was impressive yet again as he bamboozled RR with figures of 3/24 from four overs. RR finished at 154-6. Sportzpics

Devdutt Padikkal scored 63, and enjoyed a dream partnership with RCB captain Virat Kohli as he scored his third IPL fifty in four games. RCB eased to a convincing victory with five balls to spare. Sportzpics

In Saturday's second match, it was a run-fest once again in Sharjah as Shreyas Iyer (88*) and Prithvi Shaw (66) propelled Delhi Capitals to a total of 228-4. DC held their nerve courtesy a late fightback from KKR as they clinched an 18-run win. Sportzpics

Shreyas Iyer was impeccable, with his knock of 88 runs coming from just 38 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and six sixes. Sportzpics

Chasing 229, Nitish Rana played a confident knock of 58 from 35 balls following Sunil Narine's early dismissal. Rana went onto build a 64-run stand with Shubman Gill for the second wicket. Sportzpics

KKR lost a flurry of wickets and were 122-6 at one stage, but a 78-run stand between Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi helped them stay in the hunt for victory. However, momentum was lost in the final stages, meaning DC walked away with the win. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 04, 2020 14:03:38 IST

