IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav, MI bowlers too strong for RR as Steve Smith's men succumb to third straight defeat

Check out photos from Match 20 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

FirstCricket Staff October 07, 2020 14:49:03 IST
IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav, MI bowlers too strong for RR as Steve Smith's men succumb to third straight defeat
Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball as Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to clinch their fourth victory on Tuesday. The speedster finished with figures of 4/20 in Abu Dhabi, the best in the tournament this season. Sportzpics

MI won the toss and Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. The skipper and his South African teammate Quinton de Kock forged a quickfire 49-run stand for the first wicket, before the latter was dismissed by Kartik Tyagi. Sportzpics

IPL debutant Kartik Tyagi earned his maiden wicket after seeing off de Kock. The teenager was brought by RR for Rs 1.30 crore in the auction last December, and also shone in the ICC U-19 World Cup this year, scalping 11 wickets as India finished runners-up. Sportzpics

Suryakumar Yadav powered himself back to form with an unbeaten knock of 79, his highest-ever score in his IPL career. This was after a few starts, in which he failed to convert into big knocks. His knock consisted of 11 fours and two sixes. Sportzpics

Hardik Pandya (30*) and Suryakumar Yadav (79*) forged a 76-run partnership from just 36 balls as MI registered 193-4 on board. Sportzpics

Most of the RR batsmen failed to get going, and Jos Buttler's knock of 70 was the only positive for them. Buttler was dismissed with RR reeling at 98-5, and it proved to be costly as the Jaipur-based franchise succumbed to a 57-run defeat. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 07, 2020 14:50:57 IST

