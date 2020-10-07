IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav, MI bowlers too strong for RR as Steve Smith's men succumb to third straight defeat
Check out photos from Match 20 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.
also read
IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah was keen to take new ball and back his yorkers, says MI bowling coach Shane Bond
"Jasprit really wanted to back his yorkers against Royals, he wanted to go back to his strengths and use his bouncer as he normally does," Shane Bond said.
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Bumrah picks four wickets as MI dismantle RR to clinch win
It's all over! Pattinson takes the final wicket. Dominant performance from Mumbai Indians as they clinch victory by 57 runs. Rajpoot c Rohit b Pattinson 2(5)
IPL 2020: Surya Kumar Yadav's shot-making was perfect, says skipper Rohit Sharma after MI beat RR
"We wanted him to bat till the end because of those innovative shots that he has, it was quite handy towards the end," Rohit said.