IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav gives timely reminder to India selectors with unbeaten 79 as MI beat RCB
Check out photos from Match 48 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020 playoff qualification scenarios: What KXIP, RR, KKR and the rest have to do to make the playoffs
Here are different permutations and combinations which will help you know what teams need to do to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.
IPL 2020: Structured bowling plans, depth in bowling stocks have made Virat Kohli's RCB a winning team
There is no doubt there is a change in the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp. They have identified that if they need to win the tournament then a bowling unit is equally vital as the batting.
IPL 2020: RCB spinner Washington Sundar says releasing the ball late key to his consistent run this season
RCB's Washington Sundar has taken five wickets in seven games but at an astonishing economy rate of 4.90