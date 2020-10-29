Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav gives timely reminder to India selectors with unbeaten 79 as MI beat RCB

Check out photos from Match 48 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

FirstCricket Staff October 29, 2020 14:20:31 IST
Suryakumar Yadav gave a timely reminder to the BCCI selectors as his unbeaten knock of 79 propelled Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 48 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The 30-year-old, who has been in fine form recently, was overlooked by the selectors when they announced squads for India's full-fledged tour of Australia on Monday. Sportzpics

RCB were put to bat after MI won the toss. Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe built a 71-run stand for the first wicket before Rahul Chahar saw off the latter. Sportzpics

Padikkal played a sublime knock of 74, as he raced his way to his fourth IPL fifty. This was also his first since a knock of 63 against Rajasthan Royals in early October. This helped RCB post 164-6. Sportzpics

Jasprit Bumrah was at his lethal best again, finishing with figures of 3/14 from four overs. Sportzpics

Mohammed Siraj claimed the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the sixth over, who fell for just 18 runs. Sportzpics

A 51-run stand between Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya proved crucial as MI crossed the finish line with five balls to spare. The win also took the defending champions to the top of the table with 16 points. Sportzpics

