Firstcricket

IPL 2020: SRH overwhelm RR thanks to half-centuries from Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar

FirstCricket Staff October 23, 2020 15:44:37 IST
IPL 2020: SRH overwhelm RR thanks to half-centuries from Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar
IPL 2020 SRH overwhelm RR thanks to halfcenturies from Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar shared a sensational 140-run partnership to help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in Match 40 of the IPL 2020. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 SRH overwhelm RR thanks to halfcenturies from Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar

SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first. RR lost opener Robin Uthappa cheaply but Sanju Samson played a few stunning shots and shared a 50-run stand with Ben Stokes. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 SRH overwhelm RR thanks to halfcenturies from Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar

Once RR lost both Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes, it became difficult for the team to post a big score. Steve Smith tried to get going but he fell after scoring just 19. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 SRH overwhelm RR thanks to halfcenturies from Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar

Jason Holder, playing his first match this season in place of injured Kane Williamson, picked three wickets and gave away 33 runs. Rajasthan ended up making 154-6 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 SRH overwhelm RR thanks to halfcenturies from Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar

Jofra Archer opened the bowling for RR and made a quick impact with his pace. He removed both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 SRH overwhelm RR thanks to halfcenturies from Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar

Despite being two down early in the chase, Manish Pandey showed good intent and scored runs freely. He remained unbeaten till the end scoring 83 off 47 balls, smashing four fours and eight sixes. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 SRH overwhelm RR thanks to halfcenturies from Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar started his innings slowly but once he was settled, he started playing the big shots. He scored 52 off 51 balls and hit the winning runs for his team. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 23, 2020 15:44:37 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia blitzkrieg downs SRH as RR snatch third win; MI knock DC off top spot
First Cricket Photos

IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia blitzkrieg downs SRH as RR snatch third win; MI knock DC off top spot

Check out photos from Sunday's matches in IPL 2020 as Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians secured last-gasp wins.

IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag snap RR's four-match losing streak with five-wicket win over SRH
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag snap RR's four-match losing streak with five-wicket win over SRH

With two needed off two balls, Parag hit Khaleel Ahmed for a six over extra cover and broke into an impromptu 'Bihu jig'. They added 85 runs for the sixth wicket in eight overs when their illustrious international stars flattered to deceive.

IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag add much-needed spark to Rajasthan Royals' patchy campaign
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag add much-needed spark to Rajasthan Royals' patchy campaign

Sunday's victory was the spark Rajasthan Royals needed to put their patchy campaign back on track though they still need a find a way to not lose too many wickets in powerplay.