IPL 2020: Shubman Gill, bowlers dominate as Kolkata Knight Riders have last laugh against Rajasthan Royals
Check out photos from match 12 of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.
1/6
Shubman Gill (47) starred with the bat on Wednesday as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) successfully defended a total of 174, beating Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in the twelfth match of IPL 2020 in Dubai. Sportzpics
2/6
RR won the toss and elected to bowl. Their biggest breakthrough came when Jofra Archer saw off the well-set Shubman, who missed out on a half-century. KKR were 89-3 from 11 overs at the time. Sportzpics
3/6
After KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik's dismissal in the 14th over, Eoin Morgan scripted a gritty late fightback, scoring an unbeaten 34 off 23 balls as the Kolkata franchise finished at 174-6. Sportzpics
4/6
Sanju Samson, entering this match in top form after scores of 74 and 85, failed to create an impact this time around, being dismissed for just eight runs. RR eventually suffered a top-order collapse, losing half their side after the first overs. Sportzpics
5/6
Tom Curran's unbeaten knock of 54 was probably the only positive for RR throughout this match. Sportzpics
6/6
Pat Cummins proved his worth yet again, finishing with figures of 1/13 from three overs at an economy rate of just 4.30. He picked up the wicket of Steve Smith early in RR's chase. Sportzpics