IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan's hard-fought century not enough as KXIP outsmart DC to claim fourth win

Check out photos from Match 38 of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.

FirstCricket Staff October 21, 2020 12:59:02 IST
Shikhar Dhawan scored his second consecutive century but this time it went in vain as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Match 38 of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday. Sportzpics

DC won the toss and opted to bat. Their decision to so backfired with Jimmy Neesham striking to dismiss Prithvi Shaw (7) in the fourth over. Sportzpics

Skipper Shreyas Iyer continued his fluctuating form after just managing to score 14 runs. Altogether, DC were too dependent on= Dhawan, as most of the other batsmen endured disappointing outings. They posted 164-5 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

In their chase, KXIP skipper KL Rahul suffered a rare batting failure. Axar Patel was the man with the crucial breakthrough, seeing off Rahul for 15 in the third over. Sportzpics

With KXIP 56-3 in 5.5 overs, Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell stitched a 69-run stand for the fourth wicket, to comfortably set-up the platform for a victory. Sportzpics

Pooran cruised to what was just his second fifty in IPL as Punjab outsmarted DC to claim two points and stay in the hunt for a playoff spot. Sportzpics

