IPL 2020: Sanju Samson heroics, Jofra Archer's late cameo highlight Rajasthan Royals' 16-run win over CSK
Check out photos from the fourth match of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
1/7
Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson (74) starred with the bat on Tuesday as the Jaipur-based franchise opened their IPL campaign with a 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah. Sportzpics
2/7
After losing IPL debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal early, RR skipper Steve Smith and promising right-handed batsman Sanju Samson scripted a 121-run stand for the second wicket. Sportzpics
3/7
CSK's Sam Curran celebrates the wicket of Riyan Parag. Curran finished with figures of 3/33. Sportzpics
4/7
Jofra Archer displayed a quickfire cameo of 27 off eight balls. Archer smashed four sixes in just two balls of the final over-Two of them coming off the opening deliveries of the final over, while another two of them were deemed no-ball deliveries in consecutive balls. Thirty runs came off the final over, taking RR to 216-7. Sportzpics
5/7
Rahul Tweatia celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Tewatia was instrumental for RR, taking three wickets. Sportzpics
6/7
Murali Vijay, Shane Watson and Sam Curran all got off to good starts but failed to capitalise on that. Faf du Plessis (in picture), however, fought hard, amassing 72 runs off just 37 balls during CSK's chase. Sportzpics
7/7
MS Dhoni faced criticism after the match due to his slow start in an all-important run chase. He scored only 10 runs in the first 13 balls, while hitting three consecutive sixes in the final over. However, by then, it was too late for CSK, who lost the game by 16 runs. Sportzpics