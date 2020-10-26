Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSK's win over RCB; Stokes, Samson roar back to form as RR overcome MI

Check out photos from Sunday's double-header as CSK and RR defeated RCB and MI respectively.

FirstCricket Staff October 26, 2020 12:57:54 IST
IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSK's win over RCB; Stokes, Samson roar back to form as RR overcome MI
IPL 2020 Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSKs win over RCB Stokes Samson roar back to form as RR overcome MI

Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed with an unbeaten 65 off 51 balls as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in Sunday's first of the double-header clashes of IPL 2020. That win was a bit too late as their elimination was confirmed after Rajasthan Royals' win over Mumbai Indians in the day's second match. This is the first time that CSK have failed to make the playoffs in the seasons they have taken part in. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSKs win over RCB Stokes Samson roar back to form as RR overcome MI

RCB batted first after winning the toss. Sam Curran struck in the fourth over to dismiss Aaron Finch, who was caught by Gaikwad at extra-cover. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSKs win over RCB Stokes Samson roar back to form as RR overcome MI

Virat Kohli played a gritty knock of 50 from 43 balls to take his side to 145-6. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSKs win over RCB Stokes Samson roar back to form as RR overcome MI

RCB bowlers had an off day against CSK, with Yuzvendra Chahal being just one of the two bowlers to have taken wickets. Chahal finished with figures of 1/21 while Chris Morris' spell read 1/36. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSKs win over RCB Stokes Samson roar back to form as RR overcome MI

In the second match, MI opted to bat against RR, but lost Quinton de Kock right in the first over, with Jofra Archer striking. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSKs win over RCB Stokes Samson roar back to form as RR overcome MI

Hardik Pandya went all guns blazing with an unbeaten quickfire knock of 60 from just 21 balls to take his side to 195-5. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSKs win over RCB Stokes Samson roar back to form as RR overcome MI

James Pattinson took both of MI's wickets as he removed Robin Uthappa (13) and Steve Smith (11). Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSKs win over RCB Stokes Samson roar back to form as RR overcome MI

However, both Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson roared back to form and forged an unbeaten 152-run stand to take RR over the finish line with 10 balls to spare. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Ruturaj Gaikwad shines in CSKs win over RCB Stokes Samson roar back to form as RR overcome MI

After a disappointing few outings, Stokes finally had all the reason to celebrate after smashing an unbeaten 107 from 60 balls. He was adjudged Man of the Match for his heroics as RR stayed in the hunt for a playoff spot. Sportzpics

 

Updated Date: October 26, 2020 12:57:54 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan shine in Mumbai Indians' historic win over rudderless Chennai Super Kings
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan shine in Mumbai Indians' historic win over rudderless Chennai Super Kings

With the embarrassing loss, CSK are all but out of reckoning for the play-offs with just six points from 11 games, while MI jumped to the top spot with 14 points from 10 matches.

IPL 2020: CSK face fierce rivals MI with an outside chance of booking playoffs spot
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: CSK face fierce rivals MI with an outside chance of booking playoffs spot

Things have gone pear-shaped for CSK since their win over MI in the tournament opener on 19 November.

IPL 2020: RR edge CSK in mundane game, but Super Kings' youngsters deserve more from team management
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: RR edge CSK in mundane game, but Super Kings' youngsters deserve more from team management

CSK will no longer finish in the top-four, at least that’s what the team management has accepted. It is a weird one – mathematically, it is still possible.