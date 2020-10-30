IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja steer CSK to thrilling six-wicket win over KKR
Here are the best moments from CSK's six-wicket win over KKR in IPL 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020: Varun Chakravarthy spins KKR to victory against DC; KXIP bowlers too good for SRH batsmen
Check out photos from Saturday's IPL 2020 double-header as KKR and KXIP registered victories over DC and SRH respectively.
IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik's decision to step down from captaincy ‘incredibly selfless’, says new KKR skipper Eoin Morgan
Kolkata Knight Riders' new skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday hailed Dinesh Karthik's decision to step down as captain of the IPL side as an "incredibly selfless" act of putting the team ahead of an individual.
IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on 'balanced and confident' KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy
Chakravarthy, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has picked up 13 wickets so far this season to be the leading wicket-taker for his side