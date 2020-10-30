Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja steer CSK to thrilling six-wicket win over KKR

Here are the best moments from CSK's six-wicket win over KKR in IPL 2020

FirstCricket Staff October 30, 2020 15:30:51 IST
IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja steer CSK to thrilling six-wicket win over KKR

Chasing 173, Ravindra Jadeja (31 off 11 balls) hammered two consecutive sixes off the last two balls as Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a thrilling IPL encounter on Thursday. Sportzpics

Picking up from where he left, Ruturaj Gaikwad top scored for CSK, slamming 72 off just 53 balls. His knock was studded with six fours and two sixes. Sportzpics

After Shane Watson’s departure, Gaikwad forged a 68-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu (38 off 20 balls) for the second wicket. Rayudu finished with an impressive strike rate of 190 and struck one six and five fours. Sportzpics

Earlier, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for CSK and finished with figures of 2/34. Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja and Karn Sharma picked up one wicket each. Sportzpics

Nitish Rana top-scored for KKR with a blistering knock of 87 off just 61 balls. The left-hander’s knock was laced with 10 fours and four maximums. Sportzpics

Rana and Shubman Gill (26 off 17 balls) provided KKR with a solid opening partnership. Striking four confident fours, Gill made good use of the powerplay restrictions. Sportzpics

Varun Chakravarthy continued his fine run with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/20. While Varun conceded only five runs per over, he was ably assisted by Australian speedster Pat Cummins, who also picked up two wickets. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 30, 2020 15:34:53 IST



