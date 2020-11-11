Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult shine as MI clinch record fifth title with five-wicket win over DC

Here are the best moments from Mumbai Indians' five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final.

FirstCricket Staff November 11, 2020 16:02:26 IST
IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult shine as MI clinch record fifth title with five-wicket win over DC
IPL 2020 Rohit Sharma Trent Boult shine as MI clinch record fifth title with fivewicket win over DC

Rohit Sharma led from the front, scoring 68 off 51 balls, as Mumbai Indians clinched their unprecedented fifth IPL title with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Rohit Sharma Trent Boult shine as MI clinch record fifth title with fivewicket win over DC

After Rohit’s departure, young Ishan Kishan (33 off 19 balls) remained unbeaten and took MI past the finish line. The left-hander struck three fours and a maximum in his knock. He hammered 30 sixes in IPL 2020 – the most by any batsman in the competition. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Rohit Sharma Trent Boult shine as MI clinch record fifth title with fivewicket win over DC

Earlier, Trent Boult (3/30) starred with the ball and helped restrict DC to 156/7. Boult was ably assisted by Nathan Coulter-Nile, who picked up two wickets. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Rohit Sharma Trent Boult shine as MI clinch record fifth title with fivewicket win over DC

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer (65 off 50 balls) also looked in good touch. His knock was laced with six fours and two massive sixes. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Rohit Sharma Trent Boult shine as MI clinch record fifth title with fivewicket win over DC

After DC’s top-order faltered, Iyer found an able partner in Rishabh Pant, who pummelled 56 runs in 38 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes. Iyer and Pant forged a 96-run stand for the fourth wicket. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Rohit Sharma Trent Boult shine as MI clinch record fifth title with fivewicket win over DC

Kagiso Rabada, Delhi’s pace spearhead, conceded 32 runs in 3 overs and picked up one wicket. However, he finished the tournament as the Purple Cap winner, with 30 wickets from 17 matches. Rabada’s South African teammate Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with two wickets. Sportzpics

Updated Date: November 11, 2020 16:14:12 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Decoding Delhi Capitals' downward slump and how they can improve
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Decoding Delhi Capitals' downward slump and how they can improve

Delhi’s major problem has been the simultaneous struggle of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, both of whom had played key roles in their success over the past two seasons.

IPL 2020 Final: Mighty Mumbai Indians aim for 'High Five' as Delhi Capitals target maiden title
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Final: Mighty Mumbai Indians aim for 'High Five' as Delhi Capitals target maiden title

After 52 days of the most closely-contested and widely-watched edition played on alien land in the backdrop of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI can pat itself for pulling off a near flawless tournament that gave people a chance to withdraw from prime time negativity that dominated the air space.

IPL 2020: All-round strength give Mumbai Indians the edge as they take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: All-round strength give Mumbai Indians the edge as they take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1

Mumbai Indians boast an explosive batting line-up coupled with an equally lethal bowling attack. Delhi Capitals' middle-order has been sluggish and heavily dependent on one or two batters.