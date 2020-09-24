Photos

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, bowlers shine as MI outplay KKR to register first win of season

Check out photos from the fifth match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

FirstCricket Staff September 24, 2020 14:35:08 IST
Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a knock of 80 off 54 balls as Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to register their first win of IPL 2020. This was aslso their first win on UAE soil, having lost all games in the country when the tournament was parially held in 2014. Sportzpics
1/6
Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a knock of 80 off 54 balls as Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to register their first win of IPL 2020. This was aslso their first win on UAE soil, having lost all games in the country when the tournament was parially held in 2014. Sportzpics
KKR won the toss and opted to bowl. Shivam Mavi struck early to remove opener Quintpn de Kock in the second over. Sportzpics
2/6
KKR won the toss and opted to bowl. Shivam Mavi struck early to remove opener Quintpn de Kock in the second over. Sportzpics
Suryakumar Yadav, who has previously played for KKR, showcased a gritty knock of 47 from 28 balls before he was involved in a run-out. He also enjoyed a 90-run stand with Rohit Sharma. MI registered a total of 195-5 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
3/6
Suryakumar Yadav, who has previously played for KKR, showcased a gritty knock of 47 from 28 balls before he was involved in a run-out. He also enjoyed a 90-run stand with Rohit Sharma. MI registered a total of 195-5 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
After Trent Boult removed Shubman Gill early, James Pattinson (in picture) saw off the other opener, Sunil Narine. Sportzpics
4/6
After Trent Boult removed Shubman Gill early, James Pattinson (in picture) saw off the other opener, Sunil Narine. Sportzpics
With KKR in a spot of bother at 25-2 following Narine's dismissal, Dinesh Karthik fought hard, and built a 46-run stand with Nitish Rana. Although Karthik got off to a decent start, he could only put up 30 runs on board. Sportzpics
5/6
With KKR in a spot of bother at 25-2 following Narine's dismissal, Dinesh Karthik fought hard, and built a 46-run stand with Nitish Rana. Although Karthik got off to a decent start, he could only put up 30 runs on board. Sportzpics
Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive overseas buy during the IPL auction, played his part lower down the order with a quckfire cameo of 33 from 12 balls. However, that was not enough for KKR, as they succumbed to their first defeat of the season. Sportzpics
6/6
Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive overseas buy during the IPL auction, played his part lower down the order with a quckfire cameo of 33 from 12 balls. However, that was not enough for KKR, as they succumbed to their first defeat of the season. Sportzpics