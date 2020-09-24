IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, bowlers shine as MI outplay KKR to register first win of season
Check out photos from the fifth match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.
1/6
Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a knock of 80 off 54 balls as Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to register their first win of IPL 2020. This was aslso their first win on UAE soil, having lost all games in the country when the tournament was parially held in 2014. Sportzpics
2/6
KKR won the toss and opted to bowl. Shivam Mavi struck early to remove opener Quintpn de Kock in the second over. Sportzpics
3/6
Suryakumar Yadav, who has previously played for KKR, showcased a gritty knock of 47 from 28 balls before he was involved in a run-out. He also enjoyed a 90-run stand with Rohit Sharma. MI registered a total of 195-5 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
4/6
After Trent Boult removed Shubman Gill early, James Pattinson (in picture) saw off the other opener, Sunil Narine. Sportzpics
5/6
With KKR in a spot of bother at 25-2 following Narine's dismissal, Dinesh Karthik fought hard, and built a 46-run stand with Nitish Rana. Although Karthik got off to a decent start, he could only put up 30 runs on board. Sportzpics
6/6
Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive overseas buy during the IPL auction, played his part lower down the order with a quckfire cameo of 33 from 12 balls. However, that was not enough for KKR, as they succumbed to their first defeat of the season. Sportzpics