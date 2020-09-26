IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw, bowlers steal the show in Dubai as Delhi Capitals run riot over Chennai Super Kings
Check out photos from Delhi Capitals' 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the seventh match of IPL 2020.
Prithvi Shaw's brilliant knock of 64 and a collective effort from the bowlers helped Delhi Capitals defeat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in the seventh match of IPL 2020 at Dubai on Friday. Sportzpics
Having put to bat after CSK won the toss, Shikhar Dhawan and Shaw stitched a 94-run stand for the first wicket. Sportzpics
Prithvi Shaw raises his bat after scoring a half-century. Shaw was dismissed when DC were 103-2 in the 13th over, but Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer propelled the Delhi franchise to 175-3 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
CSK's spinners displayed a disappointing performance yet again, but there was some respite as Piyush Chawla finished with figures of 2/33. He first got the all-important wicket of Shaw in the 13th over, and seven overs later, he dismissed Iyer in the final over. Sportzpics
Kagiso Rabada, the current Purple Cap holder for most wickets, continued his impeccable form with figures of 3/26 from four overs. Sportzpics
It was not so 'Super' for Chennai Super Kings as their batting lineup once again let them down. Faf du Plessis' knock of 43 was their only positive in an otherwise depleted lineup. Sportzpics