Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran's solo effort goes in vain as Kings XI Punjab collapse to mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad

Check out photos from match 22 of IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

FirstCricket Staff October 09, 2020 15:52:31 IST
IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran's solo effort goes in vain as Kings XI Punjab collapse to mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nicholas Pooran was the lone fighter in an otherwise underwhelming display from KXIP batsmen, amassing 77 runs off just 37 balls (Five fours and seven sixes). He raced to the fastest fifty of IPL 2020, reaching the milestone in just 17 balls. However, lack of contributions from his partners proved costly for KXIP as they search for their first win since 24 September, when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Nicholas Poorans solo effort goes in vain as Kings XI Punjab collapse to mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner and his opening batting partner Jonny Bairstow forged a 160-run stand for the opening stand in match 22 of IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Thursday. Kings XI succumbed to their fifth loss of the tournament, as the Men in Orange completed a remarkable 69-run win. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Nicholas Poorans solo effort goes in vain as Kings XI Punjab collapse to mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad

KXIP had to agonisingly wait for 15 overs to get their first breakthrough in the game. Ravi Bishnoi struck in the first ball of the 16th over to remove Warner for 52. He was caught by Glenn Maxwell near the long-on position. Three balls later, he saw off Bairstow as well.  Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Nicholas Poorans solo effort goes in vain as Kings XI Punjab collapse to mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jonny Bairstow missed out on what would have been just his second IPL century. He was struck lbw by Bishnoi, and departed after scoring 97 runs. Nevertheless, SRH cruised to a huge total of 201-6. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Nicholas Poorans solo effort goes in vain as Kings XI Punjab collapse to mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rashid Khan was once again the pick of the bowlers for SRH, and this time, he produced a splendid economical spell of 3-12 from four overs. He currently stands sixth in the Purple Cap leaders' list, with eight scalps from six matches. Sportzpics

 

Updated Date: October 09, 2020 15:53:22 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tewatia, the business of hope… and a Mars mission
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tewatia, the business of hope… and a Mars mission

Oftentimes we watch sport merely to count off victory and defeat, and cold numbers dictate the analysis that follows. However, every day on the fields or in lonely hospital rooms, its practitioners teach us about believing, trusting, hoping.

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs, jump to top of points table
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs, jump to top of points table

MI win by 34 runs! SRH's winning run is over. At the small Sharjah ground. SRH has only managed 174/7 trying to chase a target of 209. MI register a win because of some excellent bowling execution and due to some ordinary batting by Hyderabad.

IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal's early run-out was a disaster, says KXIP skipper KL Rahul
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal's early run-out was a disaster, says KXIP skipper KL Rahul

KXIP made a disastrous start to their run chase as they lost two wickets inside five overs. In-form Agarwal (9) was run out in a horrible mix-up with Rahul (11) in the second over itself, while Prabhsimran Singh looked promising for a while but got out for 11.