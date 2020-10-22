IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj stars with the ball as RCB thump KKR by eight wickets
Catch the best moments from RCB's eight-wicket win over KKR in the IPL 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni-led CSK look to fix batting woes as they lock horns with Virat Kohli's RCB
CSK's bowling will be up against a strong RCB batting line-up led by captain Virat Kohli, who returned to form with a fine knock against Rajasthan Royals.
IPL 2020: Lockie Ferguson-inspired KKR aim to consolidate spot in top four against Virat Kohli's RCB
KKR have finally found their mojo with the late inclusion of tearaway pacer Lockie Ferguson and they would look to avenge their first leg rout by the star-studded RCB when the two sides clash on Wednesday.
IPL 2020: Structured bowling plans, depth in bowling stocks have made Virat Kohli's RCB a winning team
There is no doubt there is a change in the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp. They have identified that if they need to win the tournament then a bowling unit is equally vital as the batting.