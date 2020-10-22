Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj stars with the ball as RCB thump KKR by eight wickets

Catch the best moments from RCB's eight-wicket win over KKR in the IPL 2020

FirstCricket Staff October 22, 2020 12:34:47 IST
Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Shahbaz Ahmed in RCB's playing XI, took three wickets in rare two wicket-maiden overs to decisively turn the match in his team's favour. He was later adjudged the Man of the Match. Sportzpics

After losing opener Aaron Finch, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli promoted Gurkeerat Mann at the No 3 position. Gurkeerat played a patient knock 0f 21, which was laced with four fours, to ensure a comfortable eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

The winning shot came from the blade of Kohli and the skipper forged a 39-run partnership with Gurkeerat, thereby making sure that the team did not lose more wickets after Devdutt Paddikal’s departure. Sportzpics

Lockie Ferguson, who was phenomenal in his last outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, removed RCB opener Aaron Finch. He was the pick of the KKR bowlers and finished with an economy rate of 4.25. Sportzpics

Siraj was ably assisted by leg spinner, who picked up two wickets while maintaining a superb economy rate of 3.75. Sportzpics

Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini picked up one wicket each and ensured that the momentum did not slide from RCB’s hands. It was a bowling masterclass from IPL’s Men in Red as KKR could only manage 84/8 from their quota of 20 overs. KKR registered their second-lowest total after their 67 all-out against Mumbai Indians in 2008. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 22, 2020 12:48:06 IST

TAGS:

