Firstcricket

IPL 2020: KXIP succumb to heart-breaking defeat at the hands of KKR; Chris Morris shines in RCB's win over CSK

Check out photos from Saturday's IPL 2020 double-header, as KKR and RCB registered wins over KXIP and CSK respectively.

FirstCricket Staff October 11, 2020 12:56:01 IST
IPL 2020: KXIP succumb to heart-breaking defeat at the hands of KKR; Chris Morris shines in RCB's win over CSK
IPL 2020 KXIP succumb to heartbreaking defeat at the hands of KKR Chris Morris shines in RCBs win over CSK

Dinesh Karthik returned to form as Kolkata Knight Riders registered a thrilling two-run win over Kings XI Punjab in the first match of the double-header of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 KXIP succumb to heartbreaking defeat at the hands of KKR Chris Morris shines in RCBs win over CSK

KKR won the toss and opted to bat. They lost Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana early, but Shubman Gill played a valiant knock of 57 off 47 balls (Five fours). Sportzpics

IPL 2020 KXIP succumb to heartbreaking defeat at the hands of KKR Chris Morris shines in RCBs win over CSK

Ravi Bishnoi once again impressed for KXIP with figures of 1/25. He picked the wicket of England's Eoin Morgan in the 11th over. KKR finished their innings at 164-6. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 KXIP succumb to heartbreaking defeat at the hands of KKR Chris Morris shines in RCBs win over CSK

KL Rahul (74) and Mayank Agarwal (56) forged a 115-run opening partnership. The latter was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in the 15th over, after which things went downhill for Punjab. From 115-1, they were restricted to 162-5, as KKR staged a remarkable turnaround to clinch their fourth win. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 KXIP succumb to heartbreaking defeat at the hands of KKR Chris Morris shines in RCBs win over CSK

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a quickfire unbeaten knock of 90 (52 balls) as Royal Challengers Bangalore handed Chennai Super Kings their fifth loss. CSK's batting once again disappointed as they lost by 37 runs. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 KXIP succumb to heartbreaking defeat at the hands of KKR Chris Morris shines in RCBs win over CSK

RCB opted to bat after winning the toss. Devdutt Padikkal did his part, with a knock of 33 runs off 34 balls, including a 53-run stand with Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 KXIP succumb to heartbreaking defeat at the hands of KKR Chris Morris shines in RCBs win over CSK

Shardul Thakur scalped two wickets, but was expensive as he went for 40 runs from four overs. The latter half of RCB's innings belonged to Bangalore themselves, as Kohli bolstered them to 169-4. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 KXIP succumb to heartbreaking defeat at the hands of KKR Chris Morris shines in RCBs win over CSK

South Africa's Chris Morris made his RCB debut, and made an instant impact, registering figures of 3/19 from four overs. Meanwhile, CSK lie in sixth position with four points following their latest loss, while RCB occupy fourth place with eight points. Sportzpics

 

Updated Date: October 11, 2020 12:56:01 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Chennai's cup of woes brims over with another messed-up chase
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Chennai's cup of woes brims over with another messed-up chase

Chasing 158, Chennai were placed at 101-3 in 13.1 overs when Watson fell. 57 more runs were needed off 41 balls, yet, Chennai failed, and only because Kolkata recognised their weakness and went for the jugular.

IPL 2020: Batsmen let us down, admits MS Dhoni after CSK slip to another defeat
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Batsmen let us down, admits MS Dhoni after CSK slip to another defeat

"The bowlers did well to bring them down to 160-odd. As a team, we should have achieved the target but the batsmen let the bowlers down," Dhoni said.

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Kolkata stage turnaround, beat Punjab by 2 runs
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Kolkata stage turnaround, beat Punjab by 2 runs

Narine back on and he removes Pooran, who was looking to hit every ball out of the park. He has perished in the process. Prabhsimran Singh, right handed bat, comes to the crease and he plays two dots before taking single off the last ball. Will keep the strike. Just 2 off the over. 20 needed off 12 balls. KKR can still do this but you got to say, Punjab in driver's seat.