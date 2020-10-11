IPL 2020: KXIP succumb to heart-breaking defeat at the hands of KKR; Chris Morris shines in RCB's win over CSK
Check out photos from Saturday's IPL 2020 double-header, as KKR and RCB registered wins over KXIP and CSK respectively.
also read
IPL 2020: Chennai's cup of woes brims over with another messed-up chase
Chasing 158, Chennai were placed at 101-3 in 13.1 overs when Watson fell. 57 more runs were needed off 41 balls, yet, Chennai failed, and only because Kolkata recognised their weakness and went for the jugular.
IPL 2020: Batsmen let us down, admits MS Dhoni after CSK slip to another defeat
"The bowlers did well to bring them down to 160-odd. As a team, we should have achieved the target but the batsmen let the bowlers down," Dhoni said.
IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Kolkata stage turnaround, beat Punjab by 2 runs
Narine back on and he removes Pooran, who was looking to hit every ball out of the park. He has perished in the process. Prabhsimran Singh, right handed bat, comes to the crease and he plays two dots before taking single off the last ball. Will keep the strike. Just 2 off the over. 20 needed off 12 balls. KKR can still do this but you got to say, Punjab in driver's seat.