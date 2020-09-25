IPL 2020: KL Rahul's unbeaten 132 helps KXIP beat RCB by 97 runs
Check out pictures from Match 6 of IPL 2020 played between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore
1/6
Kings XI Punjab bounced back from their opening game loss against Delhi Capitals to register a massive 97-run win over RCB in Match 6 of IPL 2020. Sportzpics
2/6
Winning the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli asked Punjab to bat first and the decision backfired with KXIP skipper KL Rahul leading from the front, smashing 132 off just 69 balls to take the total to 206/3 at the end of 20 overs. Sportzpics
3/6
Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler for RCB as he picked up one wicket for just 25 runs. He bowling tight line and length and was an exception on a day when almost all bowlers went for runs. Sportzpics
4/6
RCB got off to a terrible start, losing the star of the last match Devdutt Padikkal for just 1 off 2 balls. Other batters - Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers could also not do much with the bat. Sportzpics
5/6
RCB captain Virat Kohli looked out of sorts in the chase as he could only manage 1 off 5 deliveries. His wicket pretty much put RCB on the back foot in the chase with the scoreboard reading 4/3. SportzpicsIPL
6/6
KXIP spinners Ravi Bishnoi and M Ashwin bowled with a lot of heart, picking up three wickets each. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell too played their parts, picking up three wickets between them. Glenn Maxwell picked up a wicket too to bowl RCB out for 109.