Photos

IPL 2020: KL Rahul's unbeaten 132 helps KXIP beat RCB by 97 runs

Check out pictures from Match 6 of IPL 2020 played between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore

FirstCricket Staff September 25, 2020 15:09:55 IST
Kings XI Punjab bounced back from their opening game loss against Delhi Capitals to register a massive 97-run win over RCB in Match 6 of IPL 2020. Sportzpics
Winning the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli asked Punjab to bat first and the decision backfired with KXIP skipper KL Rahul leading from the front, smashing 132 off just 69 balls to take the total to 206/3 at the end of 20 overs. Sportzpics
Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler for RCB as he picked up one wicket for just 25 runs. He bowling tight line and length and was an exception on a day when almost all bowlers went for runs. Sportzpics
RCB got off to a terrible start, losing the star of the last match Devdutt Padikkal for just 1 off 2 balls. Other batters - Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers could also not do much with the bat. Sportzpics
RCB captain Virat Kohli looked out of sorts in the chase as he could only manage 1 off 5 deliveries. His wicket pretty much put RCB on the back foot in the chase with the scoreboard reading 4/3. SportzpicsIPL
KXIP spinners Ravi Bishnoi and M Ashwin bowled with a lot of heart, picking up three wickets each. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell too played their parts, picking up three wickets between them. Glenn Maxwell picked up a wicket too to bowl RCB out for 109.
KXIP spinners Ravi Bishnoi and M Ashwin bowled with a lot of heart, picking up three wickets each. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell too played their parts, picking up three wickets between them. Glenn Maxwell picked up a wicket too to bowl RCB out for 109.