IPL 2020: KKR thrash RR to stay in contention; CSK dash KXIP's hopes to end campaign on high

KKR defeated RR by 60 runs to keep their hopes alive while KXIP got eliminated after losing to CSK on Sunday.

FirstCricket Staff November 02, 2020 11:48:53 IST
KKR defeated RR by 60 runs in their last league game to keep their hopes alive. RR are out of the playoffs. KKR could still qualify if MI beat SRH on Tuesday. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Batting first in the crucial game against RR, skipper Eoin Morgan slammed 68 off 35 to help KKR post a daunting 191/7 at Dubai. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowler for RR with impressive figures of 4-0-25-3. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Australian ace pacer Pat Cummins made a poor start giving away 19 runs in the first over but then struck four times to derail RR's chase as KKR won the match. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

KXIP were also eliminated from IPL 2020 on Sunday after losing to CSK. In a must-win clash, KXIP could only post 153/6 after batting first with Deepak Hooda scoring 62 off 30. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Lungi Ngidi took three wickets for 39 in his four overs and showed CSK that he could be trusted in the long term. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal, when CSK were 65/0, was overturned by the third umpire after he deemed Mandeep Singh's catch at the backward point was incomplete. This led to an angry reaction from KXIP skipper KL Rahul. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad's third consecutive fifty lifted CSK to their sixth win of the season as they finished the season with 12 points and also spoiled KXIP's party. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Updated Date: November 02, 2020 11:49:44 IST

