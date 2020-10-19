Firstcricket

IPL 2020: KKR, KXIP hold their nerves to trump SRH, MI in dramatic Super Over finishes

Check out photos from a dramatic day in the Indian Premier League where Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kipngs XI Punjab walked away with two points.

FirstCricket Staff October 19, 2020 12:27:24 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' Lockie Ferguson impressed on his first outing in IPL 2020 as his team beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Super Over finish. Ferguson registered figures of 3/15, and also picked up both wickets during the Super Over to take KKR over the finish line. It was a dramatic night in IPL altogether, with the later clash between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab witnessing two Super Overs, where Punjab finally prevailed. Sportzpics

It was a mixed outing for KKR batsmen as most of them got starts again, but failed to capitalise. Shubman Gill was the team's top-scorer with 36 runs, as KKR finished at 163-5 after being put into bat. Sportzpics

T Natarajan was the top wicket-taker for SRH, finishing with figures of 2/40. Sportzpics

Chasing 164, SRH's move to promote Kane Williamson up the order backfired after he scored just 29 runs off 19 balls. However, he was involved in a 58-run stand with Jonny Bairstow to lay the momentum for Hyderabad. Sportzpics

With wickets falling at the other end, the onus was on Warner, who scored 47 runs off 334 balls to level the scores and force into a Super Over. SRH could manage only two runs in the Super Over, and Kolkata eased past in that chase within the first four balls. Sportzpics

Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal were the saviours for Kings XI Punjab, as they walked away with two crucial points after crossing the finish line in a record second Super Over in the match. Both teams scored 176-6 in their 20 overs, and both of them scored five runs in the Super Over, which forced into another one. Sportzpics

MI won the toss and chose to bat. Quinton de Kock top-scored with 53 runs off 43 balls to guide them to 176. Sportzpics

KL Rahul continued his stupendous form in IPL over the years with a knock of 77, which came in just 51 balls. Sportzpics

Jasprit Bumrah was at his lethal best once again, picking three wickets. ,But, in the end, KXIP held their nerve to clinch another nail-biting victory. Sportzpics

 

Updated Date: October 19, 2020 12:27:24 IST

