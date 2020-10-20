Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler, bowlers shine in Rajasthan Royals' seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Catch the best photos from Rajasthan Royals' seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

FirstCricket Staff October 20, 2020 13:42:11 IST
IPL 2020: Jos Buttler, bowlers shine in Rajasthan Royals' seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Jos Buttler, who featured in the Rajasthan Royals line up as a middle order batsman, looked a class apart in his unbeaten 70, which came off just 48 balls. His knock was laced with two sixes and seven fours. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Jos Buttler bowlers shine in Rajasthan Royals sevenwicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Chasing a below-par 126, RR were reeling at 28 for three. Skipper Steve Smith (26) played second fiddle to Buttler, who was on song in Abu Dhabi. The duo forged an unbeaten 98-run stand for the fourth wicket and ensured their team clinched a comfortable seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Jos Buttler bowlers shine in Rajasthan Royals sevenwicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Deepak Chahar picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 and was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. He was phenomenal with the new ball and bowled 17 dot balls. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Jos Buttler bowlers shine in Rajasthan Royals sevenwicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia shared the spoils for RR, picking up one wicket each. But Gopal, with an economy of 3.50, was the least costly of the lot. He dismissed Sam Curran, who was looking dangerous upfront. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Jos Buttler bowlers shine in Rajasthan Royals sevenwicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Young Kartik Tyagi continued his fine run with the ball. After picking up the all-important wicket of RCB’s Virat Kohli in his last match, this time he dismissed Shane Watson. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Jos Buttler bowlers shine in Rajasthan Royals sevenwicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 30 balls) top-scored for CSK in what was an abysmal batting performance by the three-time champions. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 20, 2020 13:44:45 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav, MI bowlers too strong for RR as Steve Smith's men succumb to third straight defeat
First Cricket Photos

IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav, MI bowlers too strong for RR as Steve Smith's men succumb to third straight defeat

Check out photos from Match 20 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2020: Resurgent Rajasthan Royals look to maintain winning momentum against Delhi Capitals
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Resurgent Rajasthan Royals look to maintain winning momentum against Delhi Capitals

While Stokes will be an important cog in the RR wheel, the team will also have to fix its top order which has been short of runs in the last five games, leaving too much for the lower-order to get.

IPL 2020: Back at 'happy hunting ground' Sharjah, Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals aim to halt Delhi Capitals' march
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Back at 'happy hunting ground' Sharjah, Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals aim to halt Delhi Capitals' march

The Royals were off to a flying start, winning both their games at Sharjah but they have struggled to adjust to the bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, slipping to three successive defeats.