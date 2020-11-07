IPL 2020: Jason Holder, Kane Williamson guide SRH to Qualifier 2 as RCB crash out

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to bounce back, seal playoff berth with win over Sunrisers Hyderabad Going by current standings, RCB are better-placed at No 2 and they need to win one of their remaining two games — against SRH or DC — to make the cut. Even if RCB lose both their matches and stay on 14 points, they can still qualify. But for that, they need favourable results from other games.