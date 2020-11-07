Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Jason Holder, Kane Williamson guide SRH to Qualifier 2 as RCB crash out

Check out photos from the IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers AHyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

FirstCricket Staff November 07, 2020 15:59:54 IST
IPL 2020: Jason Holder, Kane Williamson guide SRH to Qualifier 2 as RCB crash out
IPL 2020 Jason Holder Kane Williamson guide SRH to Qualifier 2 as RCB crash out

Kane Williamson's unbeaten half-century along with Jason Holder's all-round effort propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a six-wicket win in the IPL Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. The loss further extended Virat Kohli and Co's wait for the elusive IPL trophy as they bowed out of the tournament. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Jason Holder Kane Williamson guide SRH to Qualifier 2 as RCB crash out

Virat Kohli lost the toss yet again and RCB were put to bat by SRH. Jason Holder struck early to dismiss openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal within the first four overs. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Jason Holder Kane Williamson guide SRH to Qualifier 2 as RCB crash out

Task was cut out once again for AAB de Villiers, who played a gritty knock of 56 to take RCB to 132-7. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Jason Holder Kane Williamson guide SRH to Qualifier 2 as RCB crash out

SRH suffered a double blow in the powerplay overs with the dismissals of Shreevats Goswami and David Warner. Mohammed Siraj struck on both occasions. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Jason Holder Kane Williamson guide SRH to Qualifier 2 as RCB crash out

SRH found themselves in a spot of bother at 67-4 in the 12th over. However, a 65-run stand between Williamson and Holder ensured that they crushed RCB to set-up the Qualifier 2 clash against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Sportzpics

Updated Date: November 07, 2020 15:59:54 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: RCB coach Simon Katich admits batting unit 'ran out of steam' after 10 matches
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: RCB coach Simon Katich admits batting unit 'ran out of steam' after 10 matches

Katich gave due credit to Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers who restricted them to a below-par score.

IPL 2020: SRH expose chink in RCB’s batting as race to playoffs heats up
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: SRH expose chink in RCB’s batting as race to playoffs heats up

RCB's habit of making unforced mistakes has cost them before. Despite registering vital wins and points on the board, they simply haven’t been able to consistently string together a run of form that would make them contenders for the title.

IPL 2020: SRH's international captains, RCB's middle overs; where the Eliminator was decided
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: SRH's international captains, RCB's middle overs; where the Eliminator was decided

Sunrisers entered the playoffs beating the league’s top-three in DC, RCB and MI. They needed to repeat that threesome to match their own exclusive feat of winning the IPL playoffs despite finishing outside the top-two. The first hurdle has been crossed.