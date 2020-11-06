IPL 2020: DC batsmen surrender to MI bowlers as Jasprit Bumrah fires defending champions to final
Check out photos from Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020: With playoff berth secured, dangerous Mumbai Indians look to spoil Delhi Capitals' party
If DC lose their last two games, it is entirely possible that KXIP will go past them on NRR even if they finish on 14 points and in such a case, Delhi could be eliminated if other teams on 14 points have a higher NRR.
IPL 2020: Bowlers' day out as MI, SRH clinch dominating wins over DC, RCB
Check out photos from the penultimate double-header of IPL 2020 as MI and SRH clinched wins over DC and RCB.
IPL 2020: Dominant Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to enter final for sixth time
Delhi will however get a second shot at glory when they meet winner of the Eliminator between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in the second qualifier.