IPL 2020: DC batsmen surrender to MI bowlers as Jasprit Bumrah fires defending champions to final

Check out photos from Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

FirstCricket Staff November 06, 2020 13:10:53 IST
Jasprit Bumrah finished with his career-best figures of 4/14 as Mumbai Indians outplayed Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 to book a place in Tuesday's final. This was the second consecutive time MI reached the title clash, and sixth overall. Sportzpics

R Ashwin struck early after DC opted to bowl, removing Rohit Sharma for a golden duck. Sportzpics

Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock responded strongly to the early blow with a well-scripted 62-run stand. Sportzpics

Towards the end, a 60-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan took MI to 200-5. Sportzpics

Trent Boult struck twice in the very first over to remove Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane for ducks. DC were three down within the first two overs. Sportzpics

 

IPL 2020: With playoff berth secured, dangerous Mumbai Indians look to spoil Delhi Capitals' party
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: With playoff berth secured, dangerous Mumbai Indians look to spoil Delhi Capitals' party

If DC lose their last two games, it is entirely possible that KXIP will go past them on NRR even if they finish on 14 points and in such a case, Delhi could be eliminated if other teams on 14 points have a higher NRR.

IPL 2020: Bowlers' day out as MI, SRH clinch dominating wins over DC, RCB
First Cricket Photos

IPL 2020: Bowlers' day out as MI, SRH clinch dominating wins over DC, RCB

Check out photos from the penultimate double-header of IPL 2020 as MI and SRH clinched wins over DC and RCB.

IPL 2020: Dominant Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to enter final for sixth time
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Dominant Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to enter final for sixth time

Delhi will however get a second shot at glory when they meet winner of the Eliminator between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in the second qualifier.