IPL 2020: DC back up Marcus Stoinis' flourish with superb bowling to thrash RCB by 59 runs

Check out photos from Delhi Capitals' 59-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.

FirstCricket Staff October 06, 2020 15:23:38 IST
Virat Kohli (43 off 39 balls) was the lone warrior in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chase as they suffered a 59-run drubbing at the hands of the Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Sportzpics

After posting a mammoth 196/4 on the board, DC’s bowlers backed it up with a brilliant bowling performance, restricting RCB to merely 137/9. Axar Patel was adjudged the Man of the Match for picking up two crucial wickets, those of Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali, and finishing with an economy of 4.50. Sportzpics

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was right on the money and picked up four wickets to dent RCB’s hopes. Besides, he was economical and conceded only six per over. Sportzpics

Earlier, DC openers Prithvi Shaw (42 off 23 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (32 off 28 balls) gave the team a flying start. They forged a 62-run partnership before Prithvi Shaw was dismissed by Mohammad Siraj. Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant consolidated on the start, scoring 37 off 25 balls. His knock was studded with three fours and two maximums. Sportzpics

However, it was Marcus Stoinis, who did the bulk of the damage and provided DC the final flourish. The Australian hammered 53 off just 26 balls, a knock studded with six fours and two sixes to give DC the psychological advantage over RCB. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 06, 2020 15:31:13 IST

