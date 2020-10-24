IPL 2020: CSK's horror run continues as Trent Boult, openers revel in MI's crushing win
Check out photos from Match 41 of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020: CSK coach Stephen Fleming says his team wanted to do something different as trend of losses were becoming 'too familiar'
The most prominent change in Tuesday's 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad was Sam Curran's elevation to the opener's slot and Fleming said the move provided momentum to the CSK innings. Curran scored 31 off 21 balls in the 20-run triumph, only their third in eight matches this season.
IPL 2020: MI skipper Rohit Sharma says teams will start catching up, need to be ahead of them
Rohit also played his 150th game for Mumbai Indians and he said that the support of his team-mates in this journey was instrumental.
IPL 2020: CSK skipper MS Dhoni says game against SRH was 'close to being perfect'
Badly in need of a win, CSK pulled off a 20-victory while defending 167 runs against Sunrisers with almost every player making a contribution.