IPL 2020: CSK's horror run continues as Trent Boult, openers revel in MI's crushing win

Check out photos from Match 41 of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

FirstCricket Staff October 24, 2020 13:01:05 IST
Trent Boult scalped four wickets as Mumbai Indians crushed Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday. The loss all but dashed CSK's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, who are lying at the bottom of the table with just six points. Sportzpics

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the first to depart in the very first over after CSK were put to bat. He was struck leg before wicket by Boult. Sportzpics

Jasprit Bumrah soon joined the party, seeing off Ambati Rayudu for just two runs. Bumrah ended with figures of 2/25. Sportzpics

Sam Curran, who came to bat down the order this time, was the lone fighter for Chennai, scoring 52 runs off 47 balls as CSK posted 114-9. Sportzpics

Ishan Kishan filled in for the absent Rohit Sharma, and struck a 37-ball knock of 68, with six fours and five sixes. Sportzpics

Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock made it look easy as CSK succumbed to their eighth defeat this season. This was for the very first time that CSK were outplayed by 10 wickets in an IPL match. Sportzpics

