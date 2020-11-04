Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Bowlers, Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner shine as SRH beat MI by ten wickets to seal berth in playoffs

Check out key moments from last game of the league stage between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians

FirstCricket Staff November 04, 2020 15:03:48 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) showed mental toughness and skills to beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by ten wickets to seal playoffs berth and knock Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out of IPL 2020. Sportzpics

Winning the toss, SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first and the bowlers made sure this was the right decision as Sandeep Sharma removed openers inside the powerplay. He ended up with three wickets and was the chief architect of the win for SRH. Sportzpics

Shabaz Nadeem too bowled well on the night, scalping two wickets for just 19 from his four overs. Jason Holder also took two wickets to restrict SRH for 149 for 8 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

Kieron Pollard was the top-scorer for MI on the night. He stroked 41 off 25 balls that included 2 fours and 4 sixes. He survived many a times against Rashid Khan with couple of LBW decisions going in his favour. Sportzpics

Opening the innings, Wriddhiman Saha showed how big a player he is as he smashed 58 off 45 balls, including 7 fours and 1 six. Sportzpics

David Warner stroked an unbeaten 85 off 58 balls while chasing the target. His knock included 10 fours and 1 six. This was his best batting display in IPL 2020 and the knock came in the most important game for SRH. Thanks to Saha and Warner fifties, SRH beat MI by ten wickets and qualified for the playoffs. Sportzpics

