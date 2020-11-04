IPL 2020: Bowlers, Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner shine as SRH beat MI by ten wickets to seal berth in playoffs
Check out key moments from last game of the league stage between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to bounce back, seal playoff berth with win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Going by current standings, RCB are better-placed at No 2 and they need to win one of their remaining two games — against SRH or DC — to make the cut. Even if RCB lose both their matches and stay on 14 points, they can still qualify. But for that, they need favourable results from other games.
IPL 2020: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha's 107-run opening stand fires SRH to massive 88-run victory over DC
Asked to bat first, splendid knocks by Saha (87), skipper David Warner (66) and Manish Pandey (44) powered Sunrisers to 219 for two.
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad steam through to playoffs while Rohit Sharma saga continues to perplex
Wriddhiman Saha's inclusion in place of Jonny Bairstow provided the much-needed balance to SRH which helped them qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs.