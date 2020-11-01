Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Bowlers' day out as MI, SRH clinch dominating wins over DC, RCB

Check out photos from the penultimate double-header of IPL 2020 as MI and SRH clinched wins over DC and RCB.

FirstCricket Staff November 01, 2020 13:57:28 IST
Jasprit Bumrah continued to do damage in IPL 2020 as Mumbai Indians romped to a nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the tournament's 51st match in Dubai on Saturday. Bumrah and Boult picked three wickets each as their bowlers dominated the day. Sportzpics

On yet another disappointing outing for DC batsmen, Shreyas Iyer was their top-scorer with just 25 runs. They managed to post just 110-9 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

Ishan Kishan showcased his brilliance with the bat with a quickfire knock of 72 from 47 balls. This was DC's fourth loss in a row, thereby hanging their playoff hopes in the balance. Sportzpics

In another low-scoring contest, SRH were on top of their game as they clinched a five-wicket win over RCB to boost their playoff chances. Sandeep Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match for figures of 2/20. Sportzpics

Joshua Philippe was once again in the playing eleven in place of Aaron Finch, and top-scored for Bangalore with 32 runs. Sportzpics

RCB skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for single figures for a second consecutive game, ass his side struggled their way to 120-7. Sportzpics

Yuzvendra Chahal struck twice during the chase, removing Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha. Sportzpics

At one stage SRH were ink a spot of bother at 87-4 in the 13th over, but a fine cameo from Jason Holder (26 runs off 10 balls), sealed the game for Hyderabad with 35 balls to spare. Sportzpics

