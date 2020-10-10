Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Batting inconsistencies hurt RR as bowlers, middle-order batsmen set-up DC's win

Check out photos from Match 23 of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

FirstCricket Staff October 10, 2020 13:27:10 IST
IPL 2020: Batting inconsistencies hurt RR as bowlers, middle-order batsmen set-up DC's win
IPL 2020 Batting inconsistencies hurt RR as bowlers middleorder batsmen setup DCs win

West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer was instrumental for Delhi Capitals as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in Match 23 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. On a day when DC's top-order batting failed to get going despite starts, Hetmyer played a knock of 45 runs from 24 balls to take Delhi to 184. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Batting inconsistencies hurt RR as bowlers middleorder batsmen setup DCs win

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field. Their plan seemed to work in the initial stages, with Jofra Archer removing Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw early. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Batting inconsistencies hurt RR as bowlers middleorder batsmen setup DCs win

After registering crucial knocks on three previous occasions in this year's IPL, Prithvi Shaw could not capitalise this time, as he was dismissed for just 19 runs, caught and bowled by Archer. However, Hetmyer and Stoinis later on propelled DC to 184-8. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Batting inconsistencies hurt RR as bowlers middleorder batsmen setup DCs win

Chasing 185, RR lost a flurry of wickets and were restricted to 76-4 in the 12th over. Rahul Tewatia fought hard once again with his knock of 38, but lack of consistent partnerships hurt the Jaipur franchise yet again. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Batting inconsistencies hurt RR as bowlers middleorder batsmen setup DCs win

It was a team effort from DC but Kagiso Rabada was the top wicket-taker, picking three wickets. He finished the match with figures of 3-35 from 3.4 overs. Sportzpics

IPL 2020 Batting inconsistencies hurt RR as bowlers middleorder batsmen setup DCs win

R Ashwin, who registered figures of 2-22, was adjudged Man of the Match. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 10, 2020 13:27:10 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders' batting firepower set to face stern test against marauding Rajasthan Royals
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders' batting firepower set to face stern test against marauding Rajasthan Royals

Having started off as underdogs, the Royals have taken the IPL by storm, chasing down the highest tournament total 224 against Kings XI Punjab in their last match.

IPL 2020: Not surprised with Rahul Tewatia's five sixes, says childhood coach Vijay Yadav
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Not surprised with Rahul Tewatia's five sixes, says childhood coach Vijay Yadav

Sunday was a 'day of Rahuls' in IPL when the lesser-known Tewatia from Haryana's Sihi village stole the thunder from the uber-cool India star KL Rahul, striking five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell that changed the course of RR's match against Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer says bowlers executed plans well, thought it was a below-par score
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer says bowlers executed plans well, thought it was a below-par score

Delhi posted the season's lowest first innings total at this ground, making 184 for eight after being put in to bat against Rajasthan Royals.