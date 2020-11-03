Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje's spell helps DC beat RCB by five wickets as both teams qualify for playoffs

Catch the best moments from DC's six-wicket win over RCB in IPL 2020

FirstCricket Staff November 03, 2020 15:38:12 IST
Shikhar Dhawan continued his good run in IPL 2020, smashing 54 off 31 balls as Delhi Capitals claimed a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. While the win helped DC grab the second spot on the points table, RCB - by virtue of taking the game as deep as the 19th over – also made the playoffs. Sportzpics

Ajinkya Rahane (60 off 46 balls) top-scored for DC in a crucial match. He forged a solid 88-run stand with Dhawan for the second wicket to ensure that DC comfortably chased 153. Rahane struck five fours and a six during his knock. Sportzpics

For RCB, Shahbaz Ahmed (2/26) was the pick of the bowlers. He took the crucial wickets of Dhawan and DC skipper Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal (50 of 41 balls), continued his purple patch and slammed his fifth half-century in IPL 2020. The southpaw struck five fours in his knock. Sportzpics

Ab de Villiers got run out in the last over, but his flourish (35 off 21 balls) helped RCB set a decent target before DC. The South African hammered two sixes and one four in his quickfire knock. Sportzpics

For DC, South African speedster Anrich Nortje was adjudged the Man of the Match. He finished with figures of 3/33 while his compatriot Kagiso Rabada also chipped in, picking two wickets. Sportzpics

Updated Date: November 03, 2020 15:41:58 IST

