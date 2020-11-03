IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje's spell helps DC beat RCB by five wickets as both teams qualify for playoffs

IPL on Pod: DC and RCB's struggles, playoff scenarios, how the remaining league matches will go and more In the sixth episode of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's Amit Banerjee, Shantanu Srivastava, and Ujwal Singh discuss the reasons why DC and RCB have yet not qualified for the playoffs despite a terrific start to the season, the scenarios, and how DC, RCB, KKR, and SRH could still qualify for playoffs, MI's continuing dominance. We also preview the remaining two league matches that would decide the fate of four IPL teams, and more.