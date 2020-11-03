IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje's spell helps DC beat RCB by five wickets as both teams qualify for playoffs
Catch the best moments from DC's six-wicket win over RCB in IPL 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020: 'Really chuffed', DC skipper Shreyas Iyer believes his 'fearless' bunch of boys has what it takes to overcome MI
Iyer said the key to getting past holders Mumbai on Thursday in Dubai would be handling pressure with ease.
IPL 2020: 'Terrible feeling to lose three in row,' says AB de Villiers as RCB's playoffs hopes hang by a thread
De Villiers said the turning point of the match was when he and opener Josh Philippe got out in quick succession.
IPL 2020: Decoding Delhi Capitals' downward slump and how they can improve
Delhi’s major problem has been the simultaneous struggle of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, both of whom had played key roles in their success over the past two seasons.