IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis star in Chennai Super Kings' win over Mumbai Indians in opener
Here are the best photos from the first match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
1/7
Faf du Plessis' unbeaten 58, along with Ambati Rayudu's 71 guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a thrilling five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) as the delayed 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Sportzpics
2/7
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and his CSK counterpart MS Dhoni at the toss. CSK won the toss and put MI to bat first. Sportzpics
3/7
Rohit Sharma's IPL campaign got off to a horrific start, as he was dismissed for just 12 runs by Piyush Chawla. He was caught by Sam Curran at the mid-off position. Sportzpics
4/7
Saurabh Tiwary played a gritty knock of 42 off just 31 deliveries, in an innings which consisted of three fours and a six. MI rode on Tiwary's and Quinton de Kock's performances to post162-9 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
5/7
Lungi Ngidi ended up as CSK's top wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 3/38 in four overs. Sportzpics
6/7
During CSK's reply, Ambati Rayudu ran riot all over the ground with his batting, cruising to a 48-ball 71, a knock which had six fours and three sixes. Sportzpics
7/7
The wait finally ended for 'Thala' fans as MS Dhoni walked out to bat after a long gap of 437 days. Dhoni, who announced retirement from international cricket in August, had last taken the field for India during the World Cup semi-final in 2019. Dhoni, though, did not have much batting responsibilty on Saturday as Du Plessis gave CSK the finishing touch. Sportzpics