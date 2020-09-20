IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis star in Chennai Super Kings' win over Mumbai Indians in opener

7/7

The wait finally ended for 'Thala' fans as MS Dhoni walked out to bat after a long gap of 437 days. Dhoni, who announced retirement from international cricket in August, had last taken the field for India during the World Cup semi-final in 2019. Dhoni, though, did not have much batting responsibilty on Saturday as Du Plessis gave CSK the finishing touch. Sportzpics